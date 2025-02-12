advertisement
Bears’ Montez Sweat to head celebrity softball game at Schaumburg’s Wintrust Field June 7

Posted February 12, 2025 4:28 pm
Daily Herald report

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat will headline a celebrity softball game at Schaumburg’s Wintrust Field Saturday, June 7.

Gates will open at noon, with a pre-game Home Run Derby at 2 p.m., and the softball game slated for 3 p.m.

“My teammates and I are shifting our focus from the gridiron to the baseball diamond to bring the community together for an unforgettable experience,” Sweat said. “This game isn’t just about hitting home runs — it’s about giving back, creating lasting memories and sharing moments of joy with the fans who support us!”

The Montez Sweat & Friends Celebrity Softball Game will be played at Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers, on Saturday, June 7. Courtesy of Schaumburg Boomers

Tickets are on sale, and may be purchased online at tixr.com or msweatsoftball.com, through the Schaumburg Boomers ticket office by calling (847) 461-3695, or in person at Wintrust Field, 1999 Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

