Crime

Man charged in connection to vehicle stolen from Bartlett in September

Posted February 12, 2025 5:41 pm
Daily Herald report

A Cicero man is charged in connection with the theft and possession of a vehicle from Bartlett.

Javier A. Barajas, was charged Feb. 6 with aggravated unlawful possession of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a vehicle and theft.

At about 9 a.m. Sept. 6, 2024, Bartlett police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a business on the 1200 block of Lake Street. Investigators determined at about 3:40 a.m., an unidentified person had arrived in a gray Dodge Durango driven by an accomplice and stole a white 2021 Infiniti Q50.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from in Chicago Sept. 18.

According to Bartlett police, Barajas was identified as a suspect through an investigation that included executing search warrants across Streamwood, Villa Park and Lincolnwood. Further investigation revealed that Barajas was already in custody on unrelated charges in the DuPage County Jail in Wheaton.

His next court date on the Cook County charges is unknown.

Bartlett Communities Crime News Streamwood
