Suburban high schools celebrate cheer squads after state finals performances

Members of the Schaumburg High School cheerleading team celebrate their second place finish in the large team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Schaumburg High School’s cheerleaders placed second in the large team category of the state finals over the weekend and were congratulated with a schoolwide assembly upon their return.

It was the first time Schaumburg had ever placed in cheer at the state finals, which features 10 teams in four different categories.

They were runners-up to Marist High School in Chicago, while Naperville’s Neuqua Valley squad took third. Huntley High School finished seventh.

Members of the Neuqua Valley cheerleading team compete in the large team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Meanwhile, Buffalo Grove High School took second in the coed division, immediately followed by Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville. Their division was led by Belvidere North High School.

Also in the coed category, Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire placed fourth, South Elgin was sixth, Hersey High School in Arlington Heights was seventh, St. Charles North placed eighth and Libertyville High finished ninth.

Schaumburg’s assembly showcased the team’s routine and was followed by the presentation of the official runner-up trophy to Principal Brian Harlan.

Senior Alyssa DiVincenzo said she has been doing competitive cheer for a decade, and noted the state competition was her final performance.

“The feeling of taking second was surreal,” she said. “It was, by far, the best experience. Since I am not cheering in college, I am happy I finished the way that I did … on the podium.”

Fellow senior Gracie Heydecker echoed Divincenzo’s thoughts on the experience.

Members of the Buffalo Grove cheerleading team compete in the coed team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

“I feel like we are on our highest high,” Heydecker said. “We worked so hard from the summer through February. We are so grateful we made it there.”

Schaumburg coach Natalie Belcaster believes her athletes’ spirit made the performance stand out to judges. The team received the fifth highest score in the finals among the 40 teams that competed.

Members of the Dundee-Crown cheerleading team compete in the coed team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

“We like to surprise people and give it a little sass,” Belcaster said. “Our kids are just so passionate about this sport, and the judges can tell by the looks on their faces that they love this.”

Looking forward to next season, Belcaster had one prediction.

“We’ll be back next year,” she said.

Neuqua Valley Principal Lance Fuhrer said his school’s squad knew reaching the highest levels of the competition required a complicated routine that would be riskier to pull off. But that risk earned them a trophy.

“We are so proud of this team,” he said. “It takes so much commitment from these teams to hit their routines two days in a row.”

The school recognized the team’s achievement with a traditional “March Down Main,” as the marching band led the squad and its trophy along the school’s long main corridor.

Other local cheer squads that placed in the finals include St. Francis High in Wheaton at seventh in small schools. In the medium schools category, Grayslake Central finished third and Benet Academy in Lisle finished sixth.