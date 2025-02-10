advertisement
News

Part of brick facade at Schaumburg condo collapses, building’s structural integrity intact

Posted February 10, 2025 12:17 pm
Eric Peterson
 

An area of brick veneer on the side of a Schaumburg condominium building collapsed Sunday afternoon but didn’t endanger the structural integrity, village officials said.

Schaumburg police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the building at 101 Bar Harbour Road, just east of Spring Valley Nature Center along Schaumburg Road, at 4:15 p.m.

The village’s building department and the property manager for Bar Harbour Condominiums also responded and deemed the building safe for occupancy after examining it, Schaumburg Police Commander Christy Lindhurst said.

No injuries or displacement of residents was caused by the collapse, but the area where the brick veneer had fallen to the ground was cordoned off, she added.

A representative of American Property Management on Monday said the cause of the collapse had not yet been determined but preparations were being made for the cosmetic repair of the facade.

