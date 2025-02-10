advertisement
Business

‘Love that chicken’? Popeyes planned for Wheaton’s north side

Posted February 10, 2025 4:14 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

The chicken sandwich craze may be heating up in Wheaton.

The Danada area is already home to a Chick-fil-A. On the other side of town, a vacant lot along North Main Street could become the site of a new Popeyes restaurant.

The city has received a zoning application requesting a special-use permit to allow the construction and use of a 1,580-square-foot commercial building for a fast-food and drive-through restaurant at 1815 N. Main St.

That property is next to the old Smokehouse, a mom-and-pop place that served plenty of chicken sandwiches during its 35-year run at Main and Cole Avenue but was better known for heaping gyro plates and Italian beef.

The proposed restaurant would offer drive-through and delivery pickup only, according to a notice for a public hearing later this month.

Tracy Jones, a city planner, confirmed there would be no indoor seating.

The application also asks the city to allow six on-site parking spaces instead of the required 24 on-site parking spaces.

Wheaton’s planning and zoning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request on Feb. 25.

