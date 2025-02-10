‘Love that chicken’? Popeyes planned for Wheaton’s north side

A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. The chain could be coming to Wheaton. The Associated Press

The chicken sandwich craze may be heating up in Wheaton.

The Danada area is already home to a Chick-fil-A. On the other side of town, a vacant lot along North Main Street could become the site of a new Popeyes restaurant.

The city has received a zoning application requesting a special-use permit to allow the construction and use of a 1,580-square-foot commercial building for a fast-food and drive-through restaurant at 1815 N. Main St.

That property is next to the old Smokehouse, a mom-and-pop place that served plenty of chicken sandwiches during its 35-year run at Main and Cole Avenue but was better known for heaping gyro plates and Italian beef.

The proposed restaurant would offer drive-through and delivery pickup only, according to a notice for a public hearing later this month.

Tracy Jones, a city planner, confirmed there would be no indoor seating.

The application also asks the city to allow six on-site parking spaces instead of the required 24 on-site parking spaces.

Wheaton’s planning and zoning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request on Feb. 25.