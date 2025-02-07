No injuries reported when two SUVs crash, then bus and ambulance make contact, in Bloomingdale

Nobody was hurt when a school bus and an ambulance made contact while being directed around the scene of a crash involving two SUVs Friday, officials said.

The Bloomingdale Fire Protection District initially was sent to Springfield Drive and Schick Road for a crash between two SUVs, according to Fire Chief Matthew Beyer. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and no injuries were reported.

While going around the crash, however, the mirror of the school bus, which had students aboard, touched the mirror of an ambulance at the scene. Neither the bus nor the ambulance sustained any damage, Beyer said.

No injuries to students on the bus or personnel at the scene have been reported.

School officials responded to the incident and the bus was released from the scene.

Bloomingdale Fire Department remained on scene for the tow truck for the two SUVs from the original call.

No further information was immediately available late Friday night.