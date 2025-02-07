advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

No injuries reported when two SUVs crash, then bus and ambulance make contact, in Bloomingdale

Posted February 07, 2025 10:24 pm
By Victoria Palmieri

Nobody was hurt when a school bus and an ambulance made contact while being directed around the scene of a crash involving two SUVs Friday, officials said.

The Bloomingdale Fire Protection District initially was sent to Springfield Drive and Schick Road for a crash between two SUVs, according to Fire Chief Matthew Beyer. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and no injuries were reported.

While going around the crash, however, the mirror of the school bus, which had students aboard, touched the mirror of an ambulance at the scene. Neither the bus nor the ambulance sustained any damage, Beyer said.

No injuries to students on the bus or personnel at the scene have been reported.

School officials responded to the incident and the bus was released from the scene.

Bloomingdale Fire Department remained on scene for the tow truck for the two SUVs from the original call.

No further information was immediately available late Friday night.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Bloomingdale Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company