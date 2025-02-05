At Home store on west side of Schaumburg closing May 1

The At Home interior decor store that opened at 101 Barrington Road in Schaumburg in 2019 will close this spring. Courtesy of At Home Group Inc./2019

The At Home interior decor store that opened on the west side of Schaumburg in autumn 2019 will close May 1.

Commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE is listing as available the 95,350-square-foot space at 101 Barrington Road in the Prairie Towne Center.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said there are some potential leads, but the space is not under contract beyond At Home’s departure.

At Home relocated to the former Lowe’s space from a site in the Woodfield Village Green Shopping Center across Golf Road from Woodfield Mall.

Lowe’s had been gone for eight years by the time At Home and a 37,000-square-foot 24 Hour Fitness divided its former site in the Prairie Towne Center. That onetime health club space is also available again.

At Home store representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.