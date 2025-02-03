Schaumburg considering maximum price tag of $44.2 million to build new village hall

A rendering of Schaumburg's rebuilt village hall demonstrates its "modern prairie-style" design, additional second story, and the relocation of its main entrance to the south side. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

After 17 months of preliminary work, Schaumburg officials are at last faced with the actual construction cost of replacing the 52-year-old village hall with a taller, more efficient building.

Thursday, trustees on the engineering & public works committee will consider a proposed guaranteed maximum price contract with construction manager Camosy Inc. of Zion for $44.2 million.

The village budgeted $50 million for the project. Another $5.8 million is expected to be spent on such costs as furniture, fixtures and equipment.

By guaranteeing a maximum construction price, Camosy is agreeing to absorb the cost of any later subcontracts that may total more than that.

The village would also receive the benefit if total costs fall below the contracted price. It already includes $3.6 million for unforeseen costs.

A rendering of Schaumburg's forthcoming rebuilt village hall shows the relocation of the main entrance to the south side facing the parking lot. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The project is one aspect of Schaumburg’s 5-year, $412.7 million capital improvement plan officials say will include neither new revenue sources nor any property taxes apart from eligible allocations from tax increment financing (TIF) districts.

But no TIF districts are involved in the construction of the new village hall.

Nevertheless, the construction contract won’t be the first money the village has spent on the project since trustees decided in September 2023 to move forward with replacement after receiving a facilities study.

One of the earliest costs was the $1.8 million for Itasca-based Williams Architects to design the new building.

Then the village bought the 204,000-square-foot office building that will be the temporary village hall at 1000 E. Woodfield Road for $5.45 million. That building will ultimately be torn down and replaced with a new police station.

Nevertheless, Schaumburg paid Camosy $1.47 million to adapt the office building for its upcoming service through December 2026. That includes about $300,000 of equipment that will be moved to the permanent village hall at that time.

Staff will move to the temporary facility over two successive long weekends in March. Mid-West Moving and Storage, Inc. of Elk Grove Village is receiving $120,481 for that.

The longstanding Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center will be demolished during April to allow construction of its yet unnamed successor to begin in May.