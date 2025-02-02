Woodstock Willie predicts another early spring - will it hold up this time?

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie looks to see if he can see his shadow Sunday morning during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Woodstock Willie predicted an early spring in Woodstock Square, prompting cheers from the thousands who gathered predawn Sunday morning to see what the furry prognosticator of seasons had to say on Groundhog Day.

Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in “Groundhog Day,” the cult classic movie filmed in the far Northwest suburb, came back to town this weekend for special appearances and shared Willie’s big reveal Sunday. Tobolowsky also served as the starter of the first Groundhog Day 5K and hosted a meet-and-greet Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the movie "Groundhog Day," speaks to the crowd during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Among others on hand early Sunday morning were Mayor Mike Turner, McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler and U.S. Rep. Bill Foster.

The early spring prediction, as well as relatively mild weather and Groundhog Day landing on a weekend, made for an especially festive scene Sunday. Crowds were gleeful as Tobolowsky shared the prognostication, with cheers of “Thank you, Willie” heard.

Hundreds packed the Woodstock Square early Sunday morning to see Woodstock Willie make his Groundhog Day forecast. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Willie also predicted an early spring last year, a forecast that generally held up through the first day of spring in March but quickly came crashing down when the region experienced a late March snowstorm.

Lynn Richason of St. Paul, Minnesota, watches Sunday as Woodstock Willie checks for his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as he scans the crowd Sunday during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication in the Woodstock Square. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network