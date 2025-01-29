Forest preserve district sues to acquire property, while West Chicago wants housing there

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking to acquire a property. The West Chicago City Council last fall approved a preliminary planned unit development for a townhouse-style community on part of the site. Courtesy of city of West Chicago

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has filed a condemnation lawsuit against the owners of a property abutting Pratt’s Wayne Woods months after the West Chicago City Council approved plans for a townhouse-style development on part of the site.

The district is seeking to acquire roughly 43 acres or so on the north side of North Avenue, a bit west of Route 59. The tract is adjacent to the existing Pratt’s Wayne Woods Forest Preserve, and contains a remnant old oak ecosystem with more than 200 mature oak trees, noted Executive Director Karie Friling.

“Some of these trees are more than 100 years old and are part of a unique, undisturbed ecosystem critical for supporting diverse wildlife, including insects, birds, and mammals,” Friling said in a written statement. “Adjacent development would degrade the ecological value of existing protected lands within Pratt’s Wayne Woods, diminishing its role as a sanctuary for wildlife and a resource for the community.”

According to the exhibits attached to the lawsuit, the district last year offered $4 million for the property based on the preliminary opinion of an appraiser, coupled with other information obtained by the agency, its staff and attorneys.

Stephen Helm, the attorney for the property owner, wrote a letter in December to an attorney for the district that the “offer is not acceptable.” The property is held in a land trust.

“Despite our differences with your offer, which we believe to be quite inadequate, we are confident that with the aid of the court and jury just compensation will be fairly determined,” Helm wrote.

The West Chicago City Council in November approved an ordinance granting a preliminary planned unit development and preliminary plat of subdivision for Redwood USA, LLC. Those plans call for a townhouse-style rental complex known as Redwood Apartments along with about 10 acres along North Avenue consisting of future commercial development.

The development — in process for two years — would help the city fulfill goals in both its strategic and comprehensive plans, City Administrator Michael Guttman said.

“West Chicago struggles with a low housing vacancy rate, overcrowding, and an insufficient population to attract commercial development,” Guttman said. “The planned 139-unit Redwood senior-targeted townhome development would be a vital step to address these issues. It would add much-needed housing, unlock affordable housing opportunities, and reinvigorate the local economy.”

The day after the city council meeting, forest preserve commissioners authorized district officials to negotiate for acquisition of the property.

“Time and again DuPage County residents have reaffirmed their support for land acquisition for the purpose of conservation. Because of the quality of this parcel, the district has long been interested in acquiring this property,” Friling said. “In 2023, it made a formal purchase offer. Upon learning of a proposed development plan, the district renewed its efforts. As stewards of the adjacent high-quality ecosystem, development of the parcel is a concern.”

Friling stressed officials strive to negotiate property acquisitions collaboratively and using eminent domain is a last resort.

However, when efforts to preserve “critical land reach an impasse, eminent domain ensures a fair market price for both taxpayers and the landowner,” she added.

“Both parties have agreed to resolve the matter in court, allowing an expedited process to determine the purchase price,” Friling said. “The district remains committed to working toward a mutually beneficial agreement.”

The first court date is set for April.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.