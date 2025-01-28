Things to do Jan. 31 to Feb. 6: Groundhog Day events, Downers Grove’s Ice Fest, Lunar New Year and more

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The village of Woodstock, where several scenes from the movie “Groundhog Day” were filmed, will hold several Groundhog Day events, including the annual prognostication Sunday, Feb. 2.

Starts Before Friday

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Feb. 2, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Wednesday and Thursday and $20 Friday and Saturday. chicago.gov.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28; 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29; 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30-31; and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Harry Potter’s son, Albus, goes on a time-turning adventure. $59.50-$169.50. broadwayinchicago.com.

Architecture and Design Film Festival: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago, and the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago. See stories of creative vision, design innovation and human relationships in architecture across the globe. Tickets start at $15. architecture.org.

Disney On Ice presents “Let's Dance!” at the United Center: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; and 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Featuring songs and stories from Disney’s animated favorites on ice. Tickets start at $18. unitedcenter.com.

Friday, Jan. 31

“Shrek The Musical”: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Christian Youth Theater Chicago production of the musical based on the animated film. $19, $21 at the door; prices may vary. cytchicago.org.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2019 Downers Grove’s annual Ice Fest will feature ice sculptures and ice-carving demonstrations Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Ice Fest 2025: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, in downtown Downers Grove. See more than 50 ice sculptures lining the sidewalks, live ice carvings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and more. Free. downtowndg.org.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Bartók Concerto for Orchestra: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, Feb. 1 and 4, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The CSO will perform Strauss’ “Don Juan” and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets start at $35. cso.org.

Groundhog Day Movie Memorabilia Open House: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock. The library archives will be open so visitors can view photographs and scripts from the filming of the movie “Groundhog Day” in 1992. Experts will be on hand to answer questions. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Groundhog Day Dinner & Dance: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge 1329, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Dinner, dancing, raffles and silent auctions where several scenes from the movie “Groundhog Day” were filmed. $30. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Actor Richard Kind will present “How Not To Be Famous” on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. AP, 2024

Richard Kind in “How Not To Be Famous”: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The accomplished stage, screen and television actor will perform and take part in a live Q&A hosted by WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo. $45-$65. geneseetheatre.com.

“Groundhog Day the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Theatre 121’s production of the musical based on the film “Groundhog Day.” $15-$33. theatre121.org.

Hey Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Headlined by Vince Maranto, featuring Nick Cobb, special guest Dan Cass, hosted by Courtney Albers. $10-$30. heynonny.com.

The Rat Pack is Back: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, North Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. National touring company of the Las Vegas-based show presenting impressions of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. $49-$150. northshorecenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Lunar New Year Fortune Run 5K/10K/13.1: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Elliott Park, Evanston. All paces and ages (younger than 18 with a guardian) are welcome to run or walk. $33.30. Sign up on eventbrite.com.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host Chocolate Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2. Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Chocolate Weekend: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Celebrate the cacao tree while sampling and shopping for treats from chocolate vendors, with free presentations by chocolatiers and cacao experts. Register in advance. Free with Arboretum admission of $17.95 adults, $11.95 seniors 65 and older and kids 4-17, and free for kids 3 and younger. mortonarb.org.

“Dragons Love Tacos”: 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 1-22, and other times and dates at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the “Dos and Don’ts” of what to serve dragons to eat. $17. nbparks.org.

Groundhog Tales with Jim May: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home State Bank, 124 S. Johnson, Woodstock. Emmy-winning storyteller Jim May shares family-friendly tales celebrating groundhogs. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

The Travel & Adventure Show returns Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Courtesy of Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

Travel & Adventure Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Discover thousands of vacation options, meet experts, learn travel tips, and meet travel celebrities, including Peter Greenberg, Andrew McCarthy and Pauline Frommer and more. $18 for one day, $26 for both days, free for kids 16 and younger. travelshows.com.

Ice-A-Palooza: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Central Athletic Complex/Ice Rinks, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Outdoor event with skating, food trucks, entertainment, Wheaton Police 4 vs. 4 Hockey Game at 12:15 p.m. and more. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

“Groundhog Day” Walking Tour of Film Sites: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Join “Groundhog Day” location manager Bob Hudgins as he leads a walking tour of the main movie locations near the Woodstock Square. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Polarpalooza Winter Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Winter hayrides, craft activities, hot chocolate, roasting s'mores and, weather permitting, sled dog demonstrations and sledding. Free. dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/polarpalooza-winter-festival-2025.

Stephen Tobolowsky Meet & Greet: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Read Between The Lynes, 111 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Meet actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who will also sign copies of his books, “My Adventures With God” and “The Dangerous Animals Club.” Free. readbetweenthelynes.com.

Wilmette Winterfest 2025: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Village Hall Green, 1200 Wilmette Ave., and other locations in Wilmette. Live ice sculpture demos by Nate’s Ice Sculpting, guitarist Joel Paterson performing at Patrician Gallery, performances by S.N.A.P. dance group, free hot apple cider, a bounce house/slide combo on the village green, a curling rink in Ouilmette Way and more. Free. wilmette.gov.

Dancers perform at last year's Lunar New Year's Celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago. This year's event takes place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Courtest of The Motion Agency

Navy Pier Lunar New Year Celebration: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Vibrant performances, music, art and interactive, family-friendly activities to celebrate Lunar New Year featuring the Chinese Fine Arts Society, Chicago Loves Chinatown, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Filipino American Historical Society of Chicago, Thai Cultural and Fine Arts Institute, Helixx Crew K-pop dancers, Soul Power Band and Chinese Mutual Aid Association. Free. navypier.org.

Capitol Fools: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Cast members and a co-writer of The Capitol Steps present musical political satire. $42-$56. northshorecenter.org.

Glenview Winterfest: 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Glenview Community Ice Center, 1851 Landwehr Road, Glenview. Hockey games, a figure skating exhibition, Ice Bumper Cars, an evening glow stick public session, a balloon artist, food and drink and more. General admission is $5; some activities have an additional cost. glenviewparkfoundation.org.

Joliet Winter Fest: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Bounce houses, crafts, games, a gymnastics obstacle course, a pet adoption event, children’s ID services and more. Free. jolietpark.org.

Groundhog Day Pub Crawl: Check in from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Courthouse Center, 101 N. Johnson, Woodstock. The first 250 ticket holders will receive a groundhog souvenir and two drink tickets. $25. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Judson University Choir: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main St., Huntley. The 40-plus members of the Judson University Choir of Elgin will perform with pianist Rev. Dr. Huntley Brown. Free. bit.ly/SOTPARTIST.

Ike Reilly: Lake County Film Premiere and Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. “Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night” chronicles the life and decades-long career of Ike Reilly, Libertyville’s own “Punk Rock Troubadour.” The award-winning film weaves together over 40 years of footage with songs that reveal a complicated, formidable artist. Following the film, Reilly and his bandmates will perform live. $25, $22 for seniors and military, and $5 for students. clcillinois.edu/,

“Don’t Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A celebration of the music from rock musicals including “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Jersey Boys,” “Rock of Ages,” “Movin’ Out,” “Hair,” “Rent” and more. $40-$45. metropolisarts.com.

Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. See rising stars and established veteran riders compete. $22-$64. nowarena.com.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day Prognostication: 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Woodstock Square, Dean and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Stephen Tobolowski will be on hand along with The Musikmeisters Polka Band, Woodstock Willie and the groundhog that will make the prediction. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Groundhog Day Wood Carving: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Woodstock Square, Dean and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Watch Casey Piwonski carve groundhogs out of wood on the Woodstock Square. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Snowshoe Adventure: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W300 Dean St., St. Charles. Learn the basic skills of snowshoeing, then hit the trail for a naturalist-guided hike. Ages 8 and older. $25. kaneforest.com.

Community Music Programs: Downtown Charlie Brown: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. Downtown Charlie Brown and Harry Binford will explore the migration of the blues from the Delta to Chicago, bringing to life legends like Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Son House and more. $20. Reservations required. lizzadromuseum.org.

National Ukulele Day Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. Hix Brothers Ukulele Band performs. Free; registration recommended. gpld.org.

“The Rise of Espresso”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. A documentary film directed by Enrico Ventrice and produced by Accademia Del Caffe Espresso showcasing the transformation of espresso from an Italian tradition to a global cultural phenomenon. Free, but tickets must be reserved. desplainestheatre.com.

Evanston Symphony Orchestra: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. Marking the 50th anniversary of Dmitri Shostakovich’s death, the ESO plays his Symphony No. 5, along with Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme” and more. $6.50-$35; free for kids 12 and younger. evanstonsymphony.org.

Rick Lindy and the Jukebox Legends Benefit Concert: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Huntley High School Performing Arts Center, 13719 Harmony Road, Huntley. Rick Lindy and the Jukebox Legends perform hits of the ’50s and ’60s, with a special guest appearance by the Huntley High School Jazz Combo. All proceeds go to fine arts scholarships. $15. signup.com.

Alexandre Kantorow: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. French pianist and winner of the 2024 Gilmore Artist Award and the Gold Medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition with a program that includes works by Rachmaninov and Liszt. Tickets start at $29. cso.org.

CSO Chamber Music at the University of Chicago: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., Chicago. “Music in Times of Crisis,” a program investigating how artists respond to catastrophe, features Mozart’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A Major and Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time.” $12-$33. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

MOMIX’s “Alice”: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX presents a show inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” $55-$65. atthemac.org.

Young Steinway Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Featuring Matthew Kim on violin and Kashyap Prasad on piano. Free. skokielibrary.info.

Frank Spadone: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Comedy. $25-$45. desplainestheatre.com.

Monday, Feb. 3

Johnny Mercer: Son of Savannah: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Charles Troy presents Mercer’s Savannah boyhood, his first Hollywood successes in the late 1930s, and the songs he wrote with Harold Arlen in the early 1940s. $15-$20. nssc.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Knot Themed Pop-Up Art Exhibits: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 4-5, at Lots-a-knots Italian Bakery and Cafe, 105 N. Main St., Wauconda. Popup curated art exhibits. Free. lotsaknotsitalianbakery.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Pages & Palettes: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Wheaton Park District Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Family art show and children’s book fair. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: Times vary Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 5 through March 30, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The beloved musical about Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. Tickets start at $68. marriotttheatre.com.

Thursday, Feb. 6

CLC International Film Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Screening of the 2023 Italian film “La Chimera.” Film has adult content and is not suitable for kids. Free. clcillinois.edu.

Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Dance!”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Featuring songs and stories from Disney’s animated favorites on ice. $18.75-$140. rosemont.com/allstate.

Matt Braunger Stand Up Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Comedy. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

Salonen Conducts “Bluebeard’s Castle”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 6-8, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Opera stars Christian Van Horn and Ekaterina Gubanova bring to life Bartók’s one-act opera about Duke Bluebeard and his newest wife, Judith. Sung in Hungarian with English supertitles. Tickets start at $35. cso.org.

“Songs & Stories”: An Evening with Invoke: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The genre-defying string quartet known for its blend of storytelling and music invites the audience to craft collective narratives then transforms those stories into original, improvised compositions. $50, free for students younger than 18 with a paid adult ticket. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Ongoing

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 26 at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Artful Antics Art Exhibition and Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Feb. 16, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Browse the work of 75 artists — including photographic images by celebrated artist Marie Karambis — in this whimsical exhibition. Many works depict animals as imagined, pictured and interpreted. All work is for sale. Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

“It’s All Fun and Games: Historic Toys of Evanston” Exhibition: 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Feb. 9, at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Exhibition celebrating Evanston’s contributions to the toy industry, including Tinkertoys, Operation and Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots. $10, free for members and kids younger than 12. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through March 23, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to stardom. Tickets start at $69.75. drurylanetheatre.com.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED]”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 16, as well as 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. An irreverent romp that travels at lightning speed through the Bard’s works. Tickets start at $30. oillamptheater.org.

“Fun Home”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through March 2, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The moving story of seeing one’s parents through adult eyes, based on Alison Bechdel’s critically acclaimed graphic novel. $20-$85. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

“Glassheart”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 23, at the City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Chicago premiere of a modern-day reimagining of “Beauty and the Beast” by Chicago-based playwright Reina Hardy. $35, $30 for seniors, $12 for students and military. citylit.org/glassheart.

“Native Gardens”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 2, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A comedy about neighbors crossing boundaries and mending fences. $44, $42 for seniors. atthemac.org.

“The Heart Sellers”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 23, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Northlight Theatre presents a play about recent Asian immigrants who reminisce about home and the dream of spreading their wings in America. $35-$59. northlight.org.

“Kid Prince and Pablo”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 16, at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. Hip-hop adaptation of Mark Twain’s “The Prince and the Pauper.” $45. lifelinetheatre.com.