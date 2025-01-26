High above the crowd: Ski jumpers soar at 120th Norge tournament

Kalian Erickson-Nichols of the Flying Eagles Ski Club of Eau Claire, Wisconsin soars high above the crowd Sunday during the 120th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

A steady stream of spectators trudged uphill in Fox River Grove to watch dozens of ski jumpers fly rapidly down Sunday during the 120th annual Norge Ski Jump Tournament.

The two-day event that culminated Sunday drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 spectators to the McHenry County village to watch world-class athletes speed down the club’s 70-meter jump then soar hundreds of feet through the air before arriving back on solid ground.

“It’s a tradition to come here to our event,” said Scott Smith, Norge Ski Club president. “Anytime we get into January, that's all you hear, people talking about the ski jump. It’s a party.”

Event volunteer Beth Janczak of Cary said Norge is the oldest continuously operating ski club in the country.

“It's a hidden gem,” she said. “I feel like it's one of the best kept secrets in the area.”

The gates for Sunday’s competition didn’t open until 11 a.m., but a determined crowd of tailgaters already were pouring into the parking lot by 7 a.m. The temperature was a brisk 17 degrees, but the die-hards kept warm with propane, wood and charcoal.

When the gates opened four hours later, spectators unfolded their portable chairs and jockeyed for a spot on the surrounding snow to watch the jumpers fly down the hill.

Marty “The Viking' Knapp of Fox River Grove blows a horn Sunday during the opening ceremonies of the 120th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Jumpers came from Norge as well as clubs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Lake Placid, New York, and even Norway, Canada and Slovenia.

“The crowd is awesome here,” said Gavin Mjolsness, an 18-year-old jumper from Minnesota. “Most places don’t have this big of a crowd.”

Marty Knapp, a Norge mainstay better known as Marty the Viking, was back, curls of hair spilling beneath his horned helmet and carrying a walking stick inscribed with the figure of a Viking.

Members of Team Norway stand during the playing of their national anthem Sunday during the opening ceremonies of the 120th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

“I’m 84, and I probably have been coming out here 85 years, because mom was pregnant with me being out here,” he said.

Jumper Isak Nichols of Barrington wowed spectators with a 71-meter jump. He said the large crowd makes the tourney more fun and exhilarating.

“I love seeing my kids jump,” added his mom, Jen Nichols “Isak's been a great jumper over the years, and he always performs well at his home hill.”

Anders Giese of the Norge Ski Club sails through the air Sunday during the Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Thirteen-year-old Evan Giese of Wilmette praised the course.

“It’s definitely the most fun one,” he said. “Just the feeling of flying. You get to stay in the air for a little bit longer.”

Miles Warnke with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club of Colorado, competes Sunday during the 120th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Judges watch as ski jumpers compete Sunday during the Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Isak Nichols of Barrington flies through the air as a judge watches Sunday during the 120th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Jennifer Kamarek of Lake in the Hills talks with friends during a break in the action Sunday at the Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald