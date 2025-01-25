Radio Flyer closes Schaumburg store

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Radio Flyer Chief Wagon Officer Robert Pasin, grandson of founder Antonio Pasin, was on hand for the November 2023 opening of the Radio Flyer store at Woodfield Mall.

The Radio Flyer store, which opened in November 2023 in Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall, closed Friday, according to a post on the manufacturer’s website.

The post read in part: “We are proud of our team for creating a one-of-a-kind guest experience and are grateful for the many families who visited. We will continue to provide consumers with an outstanding shopping experience and award-winning customer service on radioflyer.com.”

Customers can contact the company at custserv@radioflyer.com.

The company was founded in Chicago in 1917 by Italian immigrant Antonio Pasin who built handmade furniture as well as wooden tricycles and wagons for children. Pasin initially dubbed his wooden wagon the Liberty Coaster. It later became known as the Radio Flyer — the Original Little Red Wagon, according to the website.

Over the years, the company expanded beyond wagons to manufacture go-karts, strollers, ride-on toys for toddlers and electric bikes, according to the website.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Robert Pasin, Radio Flyer’s chief wagon officer and grandson of founder Antonio Pasin, said the company’s first and brick-and-mortar store was not making money.

Radio Flyer primarily sells its products through retailers like Walmart and Target, Crain’s reported. The company has no immediate plans to open another store, Pasin told Crain’s.