Schaumburg High’s new principal coming from nearby school

During a welcome day at Schaumburg High School Friday, newly appointed principal Thomas Mocon, right, met with students and staff, including sharing a fist bump with junior Alejandro Veveros. Courtesy of District 211

The next school year will bring Schaumburg High School a new principal in addition to its newly hired superintendent of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

Current Hoffman Estates High School Assistant Principal Thomas Mocon was appointed Schaumburg principal by the board of education Thursday night to start July 1 with a salary of $195,000.

He will succeed Brian Harlan, who is leaving District 211 to become assistant superintendent and chief school business official for Park Ridge-Niles Elementary District 64 on the same day.

Mocon said he’s ready for the challenge and new responsibilities.

Hours after being named Schaumburg High School for the 2025-26 academic year, current Hoffman Estates High School Assistant Principal Thomas Mocon spent Friday meeting the students and staff at his new building. Courtesy of District 211

“I feel like I’ve had every administrative position other than athletic director,” he said. “I really feel like those have prepared me.

And changing campuses within the district has been nothing new for him. He was assistant principal of Conant High School for three years before crossing town to hold the same position at Hoffman Estates High School for the last five.

“Every building has its own uniqueness, and I think I’ve gotten an idea of what Schaumburg High School is all about,” Mocon said. “When I learned this position was available, I decided to apply within seconds. I think it’s a great fit, and the board of education agreed.”

His teaching career included the subjects of social studies and English as a Second Language before becoming dean of students at Palatine High School in 2013. He became assistant principal of the same campus in 2015 before moving to Conant in 2017.

Brian Harlan

Harlan had also been assistant principal of Hoffman Estates High School before becoming Schaumburg principal in 2020. He previously was dean of students and a science teacher at Hoffman Estates as well.

District 211’s next superintendent is Judith Campbell, currently deputy superintendent Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. She will succeed retiring Superintendent Lisa Small on the same day Harlan and Mocon are changing roles.