Mount Prospect village manager gets raise, extension

Mount Prospect Village Manager Michael Cassady

Mount Prospect Village Manager Michael Cassady will receive a raise that boosts his base salary above $300,000.

The village board Tuesday approved the new compensation agreement, which calls for Cassady to remain with the village through 2028.

Cassady, who was hired in 2015, will earn a base salary of $312,000, up from $293,000.

However, Cassady’s total compensation package could reach more than $371,000 with various sweeteners including a $30,000 bonus for meeting outlined goals, nearly $25,000 in deferred compensation and $4,400 in annual reimbursements for insurance and vehicle use.

Mayor Paul Hoefert and nearly all the trustees praised Cassady’s body of work.

Accomplishments noted included: major intersection improvements at Rand, Central and Mount Prospect roads; an emergency water connection with the Northwest Water Commission; the annexation of 27.3 acres of commercial and industrial property in the Oakton Corridor; the addition and renovation of a fourth fire station at the former Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District headquarters; and the launching of al fresco dining in the downtown.

Trustee Augie Filippone, who cast the only no vote, criticized Cassady’s handling of several issues — among them dissolving the Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District, the Prestige Feed Products lawsuit and overtime costs at the new fire station.

“The village is unfortunately staffing Fire Station 11 on an overtime basis,” he said. “This is not sustainable.”

However, Trustee John Matuszak said the tax levy has decreased, while public safety staffing has increased under Cassady’s leadership.

“When you look at the entire Northwest Suburbs, he is not the most highly paid. He is not the least highly paid. But to bring in great talent, you have to pay for it,” Trustee William Grossi said.

Cassady thanked the board and praised his leadership team.

“I will put (them) against any leadership team in the United States,” he said.