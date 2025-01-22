advertisement
Car crashes into home in Lake in the Hills

Posted January 22, 2025 5:01 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

A car plowed into a house in Lake in the Hills Wednesday afternoon, and while the residents were home at the time, they were not injured, authorities said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 2:22 p.m. to the 400 block of Ridge Court in Lake in the Hills. Firefighters found a car that had crashed into the side of the brick home.

The car’s occupant, an adult man, got out of it before firefighters arrived. Paramedics assessed him and took him to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews remained at the home to oversee the removal of the car, working in coordination with Lake in the Hills police, the village’s building and zoning department and a tow company, the fire district said in a news release. A board-up company was requested to secure the damaged area of the home until permanent repairs can be made.

Lake in the Hills police are investigating the crash.

