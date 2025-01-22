Familiar restaurant rebranding as JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub on Main Street in Antioch

Johnny’s Snack Shop at 1500 Main St. (Route 83) closed for remodeling about a month ago and will re-emerge Jan. 31 under the same ownership but as JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub. Courtesy of Dorde Dorkovic

A familiar restaurant location in Antioch is rebranding and reopening with a new name in what the owners say is a fresh chapter.

“This change marks a renewed focus on expanding our menu and enhancing the guest experience while maintaining the community-driven spirit that has made JJ Twigs a favorite dining destination,” according to an announcement.

The rebrand includes updated decor emphasizing a “cozy yet lively pub atmosphere,” according to North Shore Capital Group.

North Shore owns and operates nine businesses in Lake and McHenry counties including JJ Twigs in Wauconda, Oliverii North in Antioch, Whistle Stop Cafe in Fox Lake, Emily’s Pancake House in Lindenhurst, Hillside Family Restaurant in Grayslake, and Red School Cafe in Bristol, Wisconsin.

NSCG, a group of three investors, came together in 2021 to buy Bob’s Marina in Antioch and Hickory Knoll golf course in Lake Villa. Whistle Stop, Red School and Oliverii North followed in 2022. Hillside, JJ Twigs Wauconda and former Johnny’s Snack Shop followed in late 2023.

The restaurant that will be the new home of JJ Twigs was purchased in the late 1990s by the Katris family, which has owned and operated restaurants in the Antioch area for decades.

The name changed from Avanti Ristorante to JT’s Roadhouse, then briefly a sports bar called U Jeans and then in 2005 to Johnny’s Chophouse. It stayed that way until June 2020 during the COVID pandemic when it was renamed Johnny’s Snack Shop with contactless pickup window service.

Changes came quickly after NSCG bought the restaurant.

The former Johnny's Snack Shop on Main Street in Antioch is rebranding as JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub. A grand opening celebration is planned for Jan. 31. Courtesy of Gianna Hesslau

“There were over 150 menu items, which led to too much waste and high food costs,” said Amber Wilson, marketing manager. “We quickly reduced the menu and added local brews and specialty beer options.”

Feedback from the community and customers showed there was “a fair amount of confusion and backlash” of what the brand stood for and “snack shop” didn’t match what was being offered, she said.

“Restaurant names over the years and change of cuisine caused a lot of confusion,” according to Wilson.

A change was in order, but the strategy behind rebranding to JJ Twigs Antioch took some time, she said.

The Wauconda location is a local icon offering a family-friendly atmosphere and sense of community, she added.

“We wanted to embrace that same concept with the previous Johnny’s location,” she said.

The restaurant will reopen Jan. 31 with menu tastings, promotions, giveaways and more, with the first 25 guests earning a free 16-inch, large one-topping pizza.

The menu will be the same as JJ Twigs Wauconda’s, including thin-crust and double-decker pizza, smash burgers and other pub fare, expanded drink offerings and specialty cocktails.

