Three killed in fiery Glenview crash

Three people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Glenview, police said.

Authorities said Glenview police firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to the crash scene near West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road to find the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with its occupants still inside.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located three victims dead inside the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the Glenview Police Department with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

Police said further updates will be provided when available.