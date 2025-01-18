‘All working together’: Next District 211 superintendent set to lead state’s largest high school system

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211's next superintendent, Judith Campbell, talks with 17-year-old Maddy Bell during a recent visit to Hoffman Estates High School.

Judith Campbell will not become superintendent of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 until July, but she’s already well into her preparations to lead the state’s largest high school system.

Campbell, currently deputy superintendent of Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, visited all District 211’s schools earlier this month and is set to return Thursday for a community reception.

Campbell said District 211 — with its Midwest location, rich history and emphasis on excellence, equity, inclusion and financial discipline — is a good fit for her philosophy.

“I learned the (district’s) focus on students and the values and the guiding principles,” said Campbell, who was chosen after a nationwide search to succeed retiring Superintendent Lisa Small. “When I saw that, that mirrors a lot of my beliefs.”

District 211 educates about 12,000 students at five high schools and two alternative high schools. Students come from Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Palatine and Schaumburg, and parts of Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Streamwood and South Barrington.

Campbell will attend an open house reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the board of education's meeting room, 1750 S. Roselle Road in Palatine.

Campbell started her career as a special education teacher 26 years ago, then spent eight years in the high school classroom before joining the leadership ranks.

As a teacher, Campbell said she learned the value of setting high standards for students.

“That experience really set the expectations that I have,” she said. “There is no one child that is directly like another.”

Campbell will become District 211’s ninth superintendent, but just the third hired from outside the district.

Board of Education President Anna Klimkowicz said a fresh perspective is in the district’s best interests.

“District 211 has been fortunate to have about 15 years with internal candidates that have led D211 to be ranked among the top 10 best school districts in 2024,” she said of state rankings. “We now take the next step, and for a leader to take the district to the next level of growth. Dr. Campbell is the leader I believe can create an environment where inclusivity, support for diverse needs and a commitment to student and staff well-being are prioritized.”

Klimkowicz described Campbell as someone capable of engaging the community and exploring innovative educational programming while being approachable, genuine, student-centered and tech-savvy.

“Her philosophy of all working together provides opportunities for our students to succeed,” she added. “When she responded to board questions, she always spoke about students, their diversified support, college and career readiness, and the ability to reach their full potential.”

Campbell said her family includes fellow educators as well as some who never went beyond the third grade. Those experiences together made clear the transformative power of education, she said.

Besides Kansas City, her career has included stops in Florida, Missouri and Decatur, Illinois. Among the changes she’s seen in her 26-year career include the nature of student and parent involvement.

Campbell is off to a fast start in communicating with District 211 students. She was especially touched during her recent visit by a handmade letter she received from Palatine High School students expressing excitement over her appointment.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said of her visit. “It was more than I could have ever imagined. And that (letter) put the cherry on top.”

The coming months will be busy for Campbell as she prepares to take the reins in District 211 while completing her duties in Kansas City, a district of 21,000 students.

Campbell’s initial contract is for four years with a starting salary of $275,000. Small, who has served the district in various roles for more than 30 years, will retire with a final salary of $276,875.

The community reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, before the board of education meeting, at the district’s administrative offices, 1750 S. Roselle Road in Palatine.