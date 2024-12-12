Kansas City deputy superintendent to be next District 211 superintendent

Judith Campbell

Deputy Superintendent of Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Judith Campbell will succeed Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Superintendent Lisa Small on July 1.

Her appointment was made by a 5-1 vote of the board of education Thursday night, with member Pete Dombrowski casting the dissenting vote and member Curtis Bradley absent.

Campbell will be District 211’s ninth superintendent, but only the third chosen from outside the district.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Campbell as our next District 211 leader,” Board President Anna Klimkowicz said in a statement. “It is clear she is committed to empowering students to achieve their greatest potential, which aligns directly with our own mission. Her track record of educational rigor and success also supports our values of innovation, equity, wellness and accountability. Our board is confident in her ability to build on our prior successes and continue to maintain and create a legacy of excellence.”

Campbell’s initial contract is for four years with a starting gross salary of $275,000.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next superintendent of Township High School District 211,” Campbell said in a statement. “Our community deserves to celebrate the incredible achievements within District 211, and I am excited to share and amplify these stories.”

Campbell is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, with more than 25 years of experience in education. According to District 211 officials, she began her career as a special-education teacher and earned a reputation for her ability to connect with and motivate students.

Small was District 211’s associate superintendent of instruction before she succeeded Dan Cates in the summer of 2020, just after the first semester to have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has served the district in various roles for more than 30 years and ends her career with a gross salary of $276,875.