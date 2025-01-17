Arlington Heights man who fired at two people charged with attempted murder

Michael Hrycyk

A 71-year-old Arlington Heights man was arrested earlier this week after authorities say he fired at two people who were in the process of repossessing a semitrailer.

Michael Hrycyk was charged with attempted first-degree murder and placed on electronic monitoring. He next appears in a Rolling Meadows courtroom on Feb. 14.

About 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Mount Prospect police said they responded to a report of shots fired from a parking lot at 2200 S. Busse Road. Officers arrived and found Hrycyk inside his parked truck in the lot. They later located a handgun in his vehicle, police said. They found a bullet hole in the truck and recovered a shell casing from the scene.

Hrycyk told officers he believed the semitrailer was being stolen so he fired at the vehicle in an attempt to shoot the driver and stop the theft, police said.