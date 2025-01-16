‘He was thinking about the Smithsonian’: Dunn Museum expands to snare exhibition of renowned artist Alex Ross

Exhibit space at the Lake County forest preserves’ Dunn Museum in Libertyville will be expanded. Courtesy of Lake County forest preserves

When a big name artist chooses your place over the Smithsonian there isn’t a lot to discuss.

So, at the suggestion of Alex Ross, exhibition space will be added at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County in Libertyville, initially to put Marvel and DC heroes up front.

The 3,000-square-foot expansion will be separate from the existing museum operated by the Lake County Forest Preserve District but under the same roof at district headquarters, 1899 W. Winchester Road.

Forest commissioners Wednesday designated $163,000 to allow for a new gallery for larger special offerings. Initially, it will showcase original artwork in “Alex Ross: Portraits of Heroes & Villains,” a special exhibition opening in June.

Ross is a renowned comic book artist sometimes described as the “Norman Rockwell of comics,” according to the district. His work was featured at Dunn about five years ago with “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross.”

Museum staff learned of a project at Marvel’s New York headquarters featuring life-size portraits of Ross’ heroes and villains prominently displayed and wondered if it could be replicated at Dunn.

Ross was on board, according to the district, but said more space would be needed to properly showcase his life-size portraits, allowing visitors to stand beside them and feel as if they were in the company of real characters.

“He was also thinking about doing it at the Smithsonian if we didn't accept it,” said Alyssa Firkus, the district’s director of education. More room also would allow for bigger traveling exhibitions in the future, she added.

“This will open up some new doors to have large exhibitions here,” she explained in making the case.

Robin Hill, exhibition and design manager, left, and Steve Furnett, right, exhibitions and collection manager at the Dunn Museum, discuss a new exhibit with Alex Ross' manager, Sal Abbinanti. Courtesy of Lake County forest preserves

An expansion also would allow for permanent galleries featuring district collections and for new exhibits to be opened sooner, which could increase revenue, according to the district.

“We’ve discussed ways to utilize unused museum space for some time,” said Steve Furnett, exhibitions and collections manager. “When the opportunity to showcase this Alex Ross concept came up, it became clear we needed additional room to make it happen.”

The exhibition will include more than 100 pieces and three life-size murals. Ross plans to create two new portraits to be unveiled at the opening and exclusively displayed at Dunn.

“It gives exposure to a different crowd to learn more about the forest preserve district,” said Executive Director Ty Kovach.

Access will require a separate admission fee with proceeds going to the Preservation Foundation, the district’s charitable partner. Demolition will start next week.

Funds previously designated for the museum’s move from the Lakewood Forest Preserve to the general offices several years ago were appropriated but not budgeted in 2025 and were available. The district is pursuing a $73,520 state grant, which if awarded would offset donated funds.

Exhibition space at the Lake County forest preserves’ Dunn Museum in Libertyville will be expanded to accommodate a new Alex Ross exhibit. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves