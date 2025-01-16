advertisement
Crime

Man pleads guilty to reckless driving in crash that injured deputy

Posted January 16, 2025 6:53 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man accused of causing a crash that severely injured a Kane County deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated reckless driving.

Kane County deputy critically injured in head-on crash near Pingree Grove

Facing long road to recovery, injured Kane County sheriff's detective remains positive

Indalecio Munoz, 54, of Marseilles, was sentenced to 24 months of probation, according to the spokesman for the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

While on probation, Munoz is prohibited from driving a commercial vehicle and is not to drive without a valid license.

Pingree Grove Fire Protection District honored for saving deputy's life

He also pleaded guilty to charges of driving a commercial vehicle with inoperable brakes and unsafe operation of a commercial motor vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Oct. 23, 2023, on Route 47 near Plank Road, west of Pingree Grove.

Deputy Brian Anderson was driving to work in a Dodge Durango SUV squad south on Route 47.

Munoz, who owns a landscaping company, was driving north at about 50 mph in a Dodge Ram 5500 with dual rear wheels and hauling a trailer, according to prosecutors.

Brian Anderson

Munoz tried to brake for a stopped vehicle but veered into the southbound lanes.

Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan said during Munoz’s first court appearance that investigators found the brakes on the trailer did not work and there was not sufficient electrical current running to the device operating the breakaway cable or line. That electrical line was wrapped in electrical tape, she said.

If Munoz had done a pre-trip safety check as required by law, he should have seen the safety violations and known he was prohibited from driving the truck, Flannagan said. Munoz was indicted on charges relating to various safety regulations.

But Munoz’s lawyer argued the electrical line might have been damaged during the crash.

Anderson is still on leave from his job, according to Undersheriff Amy Johnson.

