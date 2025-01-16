New beer garden, other ballpark upgrades in works for Schaumburg Boomers’ 2025 season

A rendering of the beer garden being added along the first-base line at Wintrust Field ahead of the Schaumburg Boomers’ 2025 season at the village-owned ballpark. Courtesy of Schaumburg Boomers

A new beer garden along the first-base line leads several upgrades being made to Wintrust Field in Schaumburg before the Schaumburg Boomers’ 2025 season begins May 8 at the village-owned stadium.

Improvements include extended netting protecting the beer garden, an additional Ben’s Pretzel location on the concourse and a face-lift for the team store.

As in the past few years, these enhancements are a combination of the village’s capital improvement plan and team-driven efforts, Schaumburg Boomers Executive Vice President/General Manager Michael Larson said.

“Wintrust Field continues to be the premier baseball venue in the region and every year we focus on how we can make the fan experience better,” he added. “With the previous improvements focused on families and groups, we wanted to provide a location for fans 21 and older to have their own corner of the stadium. And we all know the lines for pretzels can be long, so we have taken this opportunity to finally add a second Ben’s Pretzel location.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2021 Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, will undergo several upgrades during the remaining months of the off-season, including the addition of a beer garden for fans 21 and older along the first-base line.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly also touched on these improvements and the reasons for them in his State of the Village address earlier this week.

“The village has plans to make additional upgrades to the stadium to continue to build on the fan experience, which is important, because Schaumburg has led the league in attendance in every year since 2014 and has established itself as one of the premier MLB Partner League teams,” he told members of the Schaumburg Business Association. “In the 2024 season, the team averaged nearly 5,000 fans per game, which we hope continues to grow.”

Larson said in addition to the three highest single-game attendances in franchise history last year, the seven highest have all been in the last two years.

The new multitiered beer garden will utilize concourse-level and field-level spaces. While tickets specifically for this area can be purchased, any fans 21 and older in the stadium can access the beer garden during the game.

Lawn space available to all ages will remain on the first-base side, however.

The new Ben’s Pretzel stand will replace the concourse space previously occupied by Goose Island along the first-base line, creating locations on both sides of the stadium. It also will feature additional food and beverage options to be announced before the season.

The revamped team store on the ground level will feature expanded merchandise options and video screens to keep shopping fans connected to the game.

The new enhancements join others from the past couple years that include a new video board, suite-level renovations, new concourse-level suites, a Left Field Party Deck and an Amazon Fresh Kids Zone.

Schaumburg Boomers owner Patrick A. Salvi also addressed these improvements and the cooperation that made them possible.

“We are very proud to have a great partnership and support from the village of Schaumburg, Mayor Tom Dailly, and village trustees as we continue to jointly work together to enhance the fan experience at Wintrust Field,” he said in a statement.

The Boomers released their promotion schedule earlier this month at boomersbaseball.com, where single-game tickets and group packages for 2025 already are on sale.