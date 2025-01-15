Siblings charged in 2023 slaying of Fox Lake teen

Demarion Gibert, 20, of Round Lake Beach

A pair of siblings are in custody on murder charges stemming from the deadly 2023 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Round Lake, police announced Wednesday.

Demarion R. Gibert, 20, and Damone Gibert, 17, of Round Lake Beach each face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Chad Greenenwald, authorities said.

Though a juvenile, the younger Gibert is being charged as an adult, officials said.

Greenenwald, of Fox Lake, was found shot about 8:22 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023, while sitting in a parked vehicle outside a gas station in Round Lake Beach, authorities said.

Damone Gibert, 17, of Round Lake Beach

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

Investigators later determined Greenenwald was a passenger in the vehicle with two others when he was shot near Midland and Sycamore drives in Round Lake, officials said.

Police said Wednesday the shooting occurred during an altercation involving multiple people who had walked up to the vehicle.

The charges follow an investigation by Round Lake detectives with assistance from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, Illinois State Police, the FBI, and the Skokie and Round Lake Park police departments, officials said.

Numerous interviews and forensic evidence led police to the Giberts as suspects, according to police.

Round Lake detectives and members of the FBI’s Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair Wednesday in the 800 block of Richard Brown Boulevard in Volo. They remain in custody while awaiting a first appearance in Lake County court.