Enjoy special deals as Chicago and suburbs celebrate restaurant weeks

Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville is one of many suburban eateries taking part in Chicago Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Ramsay's Kitchen

Though restaurant week may be best associated with Chicago dining, it isn’t just for city dwellers.

Chicago’s 17-day event, which runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9, is just one of a number of restaurant weeks happening soon, including several in the suburbs.

Eggplant Parmesan with fresh mozzarella, garlic-tomato sauce and fresh basil is on the prix fixe Chicago Restaurant Week menu at Antico Posto in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Antico Posto

Chicago

The 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week has nearly 500 participating restaurants, including over 20 in the suburbs. Diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus for brunch and lunch ($30) and/or dinner ($45 or $60).

Familiar names like Benihana, The Capital Grille, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Seasons 52 and Wildfire have multiple suburban locations taking part.

Diners in Oak Brook can find specials at Antico Posto, Beatrix, Coa, El Tapeo, Roka Akor and Violi. Head to Schaumburg for offers at Morton’s, Shaw’s Crab House and Tokio Pub.

Other participating restaurants include Pour Destino in Hinsdale, Di Pescara in Northbrook, McCormick and Schmick’s in Rosemont, Ruth’s Chris Steak House in South Barrington and Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville.

Visit Leilani Asian Cuisine during Aurora Restaurant Week. Courtesy of city of Aurora

Aurora

Aurora will show off its rapidly growing and diverse culinary scene with its first restaurant week Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Feb. 4.

Residents and visitors will have the chance to enjoy exclusive discounts and prix fixe menus at over 50 restaurants, including Craft Urban and Leilani Asian Fusion.

“Aurora’s restaurant scene is truly booming,” said Alex Alexandrou, the City of Aurora’s Chief Management Officer, in a press release. “We have some incredibly talented chefs and diverse culinary offerings throughout Aurora, making this the perfect time for everyone to explore what Aurora has to offer.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023 More Brewing Company is participating in the first Bartlett Restaurant Week.

Bartlett

Sixteen eateries will participate in Bartlett’s inaugural Restaurant Week Feb. 2-8 as an early event of the new I/You/We Belong in Bartlett promotional campaign launched last summer.

Participating restaurants include Pasta Mia, Atlas Chicken, Bao Chinese Gourmet, Beef Shack, The Boss’s Signature, Elevate, Le P’tit Fusion Tapas and Bar, Issa’s Restaurant Bar, North of the Border, O’Hare’s Pub & Restaurant, Savory Cafe, TL’s Four Seasons Restaurant, Tokyo Steakhouse II, More Brewing Company, One Twenty Live and Mo’ Gyros.

Each will offer either dishes beyond the normal specials or a prix fixe menu featuring regular entrées for the week.

Preservation is among the more than 20 restaurants taking part in Geneva Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Preservation

Geneva

For nine days — Saturday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 26 — foodies will be able to Dine On The $9s (some deals are per person and some are for two) during Geneva Restaurant Week. The more than 20 restaurants participating include Altiro Latin Fusion, Barrel + Rye, The James, Preservation, The Walrus Room and more. See genevachamber.com/restaurant-week-participants for participating restaurants and menus.

Try the Cacio Pepe Gnudi at Ramsay’s Kitchen during Naperville Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Ramsay's Kitchen

Naperville

Naperville Restaurant Week, which kicks off Monday, Jan. 20, and runs through Feb. 3, features concepts from fast casual to fine dining with either a prix fixe menu or discounted prices.

Over 40 restaurants are participating, including CityGate Grille, Meson Sabika, Ramsay’s Kitchen and Santo Cielo, all of which are offering prix fixe menus.

Diners get 20% off their bill of $45 or more at eateries like Chicago Ramen during St. Charles Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Chicago Ramen

St. Charles

The 15th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week will run Feb. 3-7, with diners getting 20% off their bill of $45 or more (exclusions apply) at about 40 participating restaurants, including Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Chicago Ramen, La Za’ Za’ Trattoria and The Graceful Ordinary. In order to receive the discount, mention St. Charles Restaurant Week while ordering or present Restaurant Week promotional material.

Hale Street Cantina will be among the more than 25 eateries participating in the Downtown Wheaton Restaurant Week Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 16-26. Courtesy of Axiom Media Group

Wheaton

Explore the Downtown Wheaton culinary scene during restaurant week Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 16-26. The more than 25 restaurants participating are offering a variety of specials, from prix fixe menus at Ivy ($35) and Proof no. 5 ($49) to drink specials at Hale Street Cantina and Subourbon.

Plan ahead

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week will take place Feb. 28 to March 9. Last year more than 90 restaurants from eight communities took part, with specialty menus and prices at eateries in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. The 10-day event is hosted by Meet Chicago Northwest.