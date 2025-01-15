How West Chicago is hoping to revitalize its downtown

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com West Chicago’s downtown and particularly its Turner Junction Historic District is the subject of a new grant program for business and property owners.

West Chicago is offering grants of up to $100,000 for property and business owners in its downtown as part of a new city program.

The West Chicago Downtown Investment Program, which started Jan. 1, applies to properties within the Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District No. 2. There is specific interest in the Turner Junction Historic District in the heart of the old downtown.

Kelley Chrisse, the city’s business and community relations director, says the goals of the program include strengthening the local economy.

“Downtown revitalization has been a goal and a priority of the city for many years,” she said. “Unfortunately, it took a little bit of time to figure out how we want to make these changes.”

City officials adopted the Downtown TIF District No. 2 in March 2022. It covers roughly 43 acres and 120 parcels generally bounded by the city hall to the east, Aurora Street to the west, Main Street and the Union Pacific Railroad to the south, and High Street, Washington Street and McConnell Avenue to the north.

The Downtown Investment Program is designed to “recognize the cost of physical improvements to older buildings, and trying to incentivize private investment not only to maintain the longevity of the historic buildings but also to create modern spaces for new tenants to be able to lease out and occupy them,” Chrisse said.

Several recent openings or expansions in historic downtown West Chicago have provided momentum hoped to continue with the new Downtown Investment Program. Courtesy of Matt Gilliam

Funding maximums are determined by the lowest of three estimates for a project in accordance with the maximum reimbursement by funding category.

Including design fees, categories are for major or minor improvements to a building’s exterior or interior, maintenance work, and streetscape improvements.

A major improvement — exterior doors or windows or the installation of new restrooms are examples — could fetch a 50% reimbursement of up to $75,000 or $100,000 if the building is a historic site or is “contributing” to the Turner Junction Historical District.

The maximum funding available to a single property over the life of the program is $100,000; for an applicant, the maximum is $200,000.

There are eligibility requirements and funding qualifications. The process starts with a pre-application meeting scheduled through Chrisse at (630) 818-3331 or by email at kchrisse@westchicago.org.

Chrisse is heartened by the recent downtown establishment of the new Raised Bakery and Cafe, another bakery, Kamila Cakes, and The Whistle Stop vintage clothing store moving to a larger space. She hopes the investment program keeps it going.

“We’ve got some really great momentum,” Chrisse said.

Details about the Downtown Investment Program program are available at westchicago.org.