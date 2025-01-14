advertisement
News

Villa Park felon sentenced to 18 years for weapons charges, home invasion

Posted January 14, 2025 4:38 pm
Rick West
 

A Villa Park convicted felon was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison following convictions on separate weapons and unlawful restraint charges, authorities said.

Timothy Jackson, 32, formerly of the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park, was convicted in December on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, in connection with a January 2020 case where he was found with a loaded gun in a Wheaton 7-Eleven.

In July 2024, Jackson was found guilty of one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint and two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for a 2021 Wheaton home invasion.

He was sentenced for both cases on Tuesday in DuPage County, receiving eight years on the 7-Eleven case and 10 years on the home invasion. The sentences will run consecutively.

Communities Counties DuPage County News Villa Park Wheaton
