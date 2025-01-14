Schaumburg mayor announces major deal at state of village address

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly talks about plans for a new village hall as part of his state of the village address Tuesday to the Schaumburg Business Association. Dailly also announced a deal to relocate the Cook County highway maintenance facility on the village’s northeast side.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly won applause from suburban business leaders Tuesday with his announcement of a deal to move the eyesore Cook County highway maintenance facility from the village’s redeveloping northeast corner.

“The village is in the process of relocating the facility to 2222 Hammond Drive (in Schaumburg), where a new facility will be constructed,” Dailly said during his annual state of the village address to the Schaumburg Business Association.

“Eventually the Meacham Road property will be annexed into Schaumburg, which will allow for future commercial development that will enhance this key gateway near Algonquin and Meacham roads,” he added.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said Tuesday a deal is in place for the village to relocate the Cook County highway maintenance facility at Algonquin and Meacham roads and redevelop the site.

The plan will require $10.5 million in tax increment financing district funds to cover the land purchase, demolition and site work necessary to move the county facility from 2325 Meacham Road.

A potential hotel, restaurant and retail development is a leading contender for the site. That could generate up to $14 million for the TIF district that’s scheduled to expire in 2038, as well as up to $1 million a year in consumer taxes.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com New Schaumburg Business Association President Andrea Biwer introduces Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly before his annual state of the village address Tuesday.

The other project that brought applause Tuesday is the forthcoming Lazy Dog restaurant, where patrons can dine alongside their canine companions. It will be among several dining tenants in the redevelopment of the former Macy’s Furniture Gallery to be called Crossroads of Schaumburg.

“This new development at the northwest corner of Meacham and Golf roads will feature a variety of restaurants, including Lazy Dog, which will allow all you dog lovers to enjoy a meal with your pup,” Dailly said. “We also look forward to welcoming Cava, Velvet Taco, and Piccolo Buco as some of the other establishments coming to Crossroads.”

Other restaurant additions include the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao, building its fifth Chicago-area location across from Woodfield Mall; Blufish Sushi Bistro, renovating the former Jason’s Deli at 1530 McConnor Parkway; and the British-style pub HopScotch, expected to open this summer in Town Square.

H-Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., is renovating the former Kohl’s building at 410 E. Golf Road and relocating from 34 E. Golf Road.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly gives his state of the village address Tuesday at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center.

“The new site will be H-Mart’s largest facility, employing 100 people and offering a bakery and restaurants within the store,” Dailly said.

Napleton Subaru will become Schaumburg’s newest auto dealership when it completes its 50,000-square-foot facility on the former site of an office building at 200 W. Higgins Road at the end of the year.

One of the biggest and fastest-moving projects in progress is the construction of Lurie Children’s Hospital’s $60 million, 75,000-square-foot outpatient center just off Roselle Road and I-90. It’s anticipated to open this fall.

Duly Health and Care’s is building a $56 million, 99,000-square-foot medical office just south of Costco in the former At Home space.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Mayor Tom Dailly speaks during his annual Schaumburg State of the Village address, hosted by the Schaumburg Business Association at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel Tuesday.

“The health treatment facility will bring patients from all over the suburbs to Schaumburg,” Dailly said.

The mayor also discussed a new TIF district to help renovate the 573-acre industrial park south of Wise Road and the village’s 6% population growth as of the last census, bringing Schaumburg to 78,723 residents.

Among new residential developments are the 149 single-family homes in the Summit Grove subdivision; more rowhomes for the Veridian redevelopment of the former Motorola campus; a subdivision called Wise Commons proposed to replace the Campanelli YMCA; and a new concept plan for single-family homes, townhouses and rowhomes on the Loeber property at the north end of the village.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old, five-story office building at 1699 E. Woodfield Road could become the first commercial building in Schaumburg converted to residential use.

Business association members also took interest in plans to replace Schaumburg’s 52-year-old village hall during 2025 and 2026. It will entail moving village staff to a vacant 204,000-square-foot office building at 1000 Woodfield Road that will later be demolished to become the site of the next police station.