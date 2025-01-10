Palatine man gets 6 years in prison for 2023 DUI crash that killed teacher

Guillermo Salgado

A Palatine man was sentenced to six years in prison for the 2023 wrong-way, head-on crash that killed beloved Wauconda High School teacher and athletic trainer Bob Gillen, 53, also of Palatine.

According to court records, 29-year-old Guillermo Salgado pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing an accident or death in exchange for the sentence. Salgado must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received 382 days credit for time served, records show.

Authorities say Salgado was drunk and speeding when he drove a Toyota Camry traveling east into the westbound lanes of Palatine Road (east of Wheeling Road) in Wheeling early on Dec. 10, 2023. The vehicle struck the Ford Edge, killing driver Gillen, who taught math and sports medicine at the Wauconda school.

Police noted at the time the rises and dips of Palatine Road at that location would not have allowed Gillen to take evasive action as Salgado’s vehicle approached.

Salgado and two passengers, one in each vehicle, were injured in the crash, authorities said.

On Gillen’s memorial page, friends described the 27-year educator as a devoted teacher, family man and dog lover.

In his email to students, teachers and parents announcing Gillen’s death, Wauconda High School District 118 Superintendent David Wilm recalled Gillen’s desire to help others and praised him for “fostering a positive environment for all.”

“When most of our staff was going home for the day, he was just beginning his work as an athletic trainer,” Wilm said. “His influence on our athletes was significant, leaving a lasting impact on their well-being and performance.”