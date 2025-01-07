Hanover Park Park District president fined for verbal altercation with teen soccer referee

Mark Elkins

Hanover Park Park District board president Mark Elkins was fined $100 Tuesday after being found guilty of violating a Carol Stream ordinance in June when he got into a verbal altercation with a 17-year-old soccer referee.

Elkins is also currently running for mayor in Hanover Park.

DuPage County circuit court records state Elkins is also required to perform 25 hours of community service and six months of court supervision.

Elkins’ said the entire matter hasn’t affected his service on the park board, his coaching, or his plans to run for mayor. He noted the incident was not a criminal matter, rather an ordinance violation.

“It’s a ticket,” Elkins said Tuesday. “It’s not a crime. I was fighting it because I thought it should be fought. I yelled at a referee. That’s exactly what happened.”

According to a partially redacted police report, which cited video footage of a U-14 soccer game June 15, 2024 between teams from the Hanover Park and Streamwood park districts, Elkins was accused of running onto the field during the second half and yelling at the referee for not giving a foul call.

The report also cites a conversation between Elkins and a responding officer recorded by the officer’s body camera.

“I needed to make a show so that he knows I’m calling him out for not calling the game properly,” Elkins is quoted as saying in the report.

Elkins submitted a written statement to police which he independently shared with the Daily Herald.

“During the recent soccer championship game, I had concerns about the fairness of the referee's calls, specifically regarding tackles that I believed were dangerous and illegal against my players,” Elkins wrote.

Elkins has served on the park board for 30 years and is currently challenging 18-year incumbent Rod Craig in the April 1 election for Hanover Park mayor.

Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.