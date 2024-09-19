Hanover Park parks president speaking out on citation for verbal assault of teen referee

Mark Elkins

Hanover Park Park District President Mark Elkins is speaking out regarding a Carol Stream citation he received this summer accusing him of verbally assaulting a 17-year-old soccer referee, including through a new written statement posted on the park district’s Facebook page.

Beyond his posted statement, Elkins told the Daily Herald he particularly objects to the police report’s characterization of him “rushing” onto the field and “pointing” at the referee.

“The facts of my movements and actions can be easily verified by anyone who chooses to view the tape,” he said. “I stepped just over the touchline and voiced my concerns from the full width of the field. The referee, on his own, walked 45 to 50 yards toward me to issue the red card. At no point did I enter his personal space, as I remained at least five to six feet away from him. My actions were not confrontational or aggressive, and any suggestion that I intruded on the action or threatened the referee is simply not supported by the footage.”

Elkins was coaching a U-14 soccer game between teams from Hanover Park and Streamwood on June 15. A partially redacted police report details the incident.

“The video footage showed Mark rush into the field toward (the referee) pointing his finger at (the referee),” the police report reads. “A group of individuals run to the field and surround Mark. Mark continued to follow (the referee) on the field as he walked away from Mark.”

According to the police report, the 17-year-old boy was escorted to his vehicle after the game by adults who had witnessed the altercation. The referee reported he felt scared Elkins was going to hit him, according to the police report.

Elkins Thursday said he was inspired to speak out further because of the response news coverage of the police report was generating.

“Additionally, I object to the way some people are reacting, as if I physically harmed this young referee, which is far from the truth,” Elkins said. “He made a complaint, and I was cited for an ordinance violation, which is the equivalent of receiving a parking ticket. This is not a criminal offense, but rather a minor infraction, and I believe it’s important to put this situation into the proper context.”

Elkins, who’s been on the park board for 30 years, is next due in court Oct. 1.

Hanover Park Park District Executive Director Steve Bessette said the citation has not impacted Elkins’ role on the board of commissioners or as a soccer coach for the district. Whether that would be changed by an adjudication or guilty plea would be up to the board, he added.