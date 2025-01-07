Who had the area’s top holiday tournament performances?

Hinsdale Central’s Vincas Buzelis celebrates the Red Devils’ win over Brother Rice in the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic championship game. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Another holiday tournament season is in the books for the area’s boys and girls basketball teams.

And what a season it was. Plenty of tournament titles and MVPs as our teams spread throughout the state.

This week’s High Five pays tribute to the top holiday tournament performances. Sorry we couldn’t fit more of them in here, but these five are pretty darn good.

5. Jordan Williams, Fremd

The Vikings won four straight games to claim the championship at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic as Williams earned MVP honors.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward nearly notched a triple double in the 56-44 title game win over Deerfield, amassing 13 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. In his first three games at Wheeling, Williams scored 26, 20 and 19 points.

Williams, who averaged 19.5 points at Wheeling, has scholarship offers from Iona and Cal State Northridge.

4. Aria Mazza, Benet

It was a team effort for the Redwings’ girls team at the Montini Christmas Tournament, especially while beating powerhouses Lyons Twp. and Fremd.

Benet first beat Hinsdale South and St. Charles East before topping the Lions and Vikings, in the final, for its 14th straight victory.

Mazza closed the tournament strong, earning player of the game honors against Lyons Twp. with 15 points and 4 assists. Against Fremd the senior guard tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

3. Jaxson Davis, Warren

Davis must love those nets at Proviso West.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard twice has played at the holiday tournament, and twice he’s come away with MVP honors. And twice the Blue Devils have won the title, this season with a 59-58 win over Lincoln Park.

Davis scored 21 points in the title game, including 9-of-10 free-throw shooting. He added games of 20, 31 and 18 points for an average of 22.5 points.

One of the top sophomores in the nation, Davis’ scholarship offers include Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, DePaul and Arizona State.

2. Anna Campanelli, Huntley

Congratulations to the 5-foot-10 senior guard on reaching the 1,000-point mark for her high school career, a milestone achieved in the opening round of the Dundee-Crown Komaromy Holiday Classic.

Also congrats to the Red Raiders for winning the tournament title and staying unbeaten with a 49-48 victory over Maine South. Campanelli, who scored 19 points, made a free throw with 1.3 seconds left to seal the win.

The Kent State recruit scored 13, 18 and 20 points in three previous wins at Dundee-Crown for an average of 17.5 points.

1. Vincas Buzelis, Hinsdale Central

A different player stepped up just about every night for the Red Devils, who won the title at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. But what a night Buzelis had in a 78-77 overtime win over Niles North in the semifinals.

The 6-foot-4 senior forward tallied 40 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 6 assists to carry the Red Devils into the title game, where they edged Brother Rice 52-51.

In four wins, the South Dakota recruit averaged 21 points.