Things to do Jan. 10-16: Courtney Reed Live, PBR bull riding, Vernon Hills Winter Fest and more

Broadway star Courtney Reed will perform with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin on Friday, Jan. 10. Courtesy of the Hemmens Cultural Center

Starts Before Friday

Women’s Jazz Festival: 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 7-11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Each day begins with a $10 Happy Hour show at 4 p.m., followed by an evening show with two acts at 7:30 p.m. The lineup includes: Alyssa Allgood at 4 p.m. and Katie Ernst and Brooklynn Skye at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7; Margaret Murphy Brown and her band at 4 p.m. and Judy Roberts and Bobbi Wilsyn at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; the Jeannie Tanner Quartet at 4 p.m. and JoAnn Daughtery and Sarah Marie Young at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; Elaine Dame and her band at 4 p.m. and Typhanie Monique and Alysha Monique and the Family Divine at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; and a happy hour group led by Julia Danielle at 4 p.m. and bands led by Marion Mallard and Tammy McCann at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Festival passes are $190-$240; $50 for students. heynonny.com.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 1, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Harry Potter’s son, Albus, goes on a time-turning adventure. $59.50-$169.50. broadwayinchicago.com.

Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show: 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Features hundreds of boats for sale from dealers and the latest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves. Try stand-up paddleboarding, Bumper Boats and the Huck Finn Trout Pond. Plus, live music, island-inspired cocktails and mocktails, beach games and more at the Discover Boating Beach Club. Get tips, tricks and DIY advice at Fred’s Shed and more. $13 in advance, $15 at the door for adults, free for kids 12 and younger and active military with ID. chicagoboatshow.com.

“The Little Mermaid”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Stage production of the Disney fairy tale. $88.95-$140. drurylanetheatre.com.

Friday, Jan. 10

See the latest in RVs and campers at the Chicago RV Show Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Daily Herald file photo

Chicago RV Show: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive North, Schaumburg. See the latest in RVs and campers. $15, cash only; free for ages 16 and younger. consumershows.com.

Happy Birthday to Elvis Concert: 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. A concert in honor of Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday with Elvis impersonator John Elvis Lyons. Free, registration recommended. gpld.org.

Courtney Reed Live with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Broadway Star Courtney Reed returns to The Hemmens Stage accompanied by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. $22-$39. hemmens.org.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Watch the film starring Chow Yun-Fat and Michelle Yeoh as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Tan Dun’s Oscar-winning score. $59-$299. cso.org.

Professional bull riders compete in “PBR: Unleash the Beast” Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. AP, 2019

PBR: Unleash the Beast: 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The top 35 bull riders in the world compete in two hours of pyrotechnics, music and intense bull-riding action. $20-$175. rosemont.com/allstate.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 26, at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free admission. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com See working sled dogs at the Vernon Hills Winter Fest at Century Park Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 11.

Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Winter activities include sled dog team demos, horse-drawn carriage rides and s’mores. Free. vhparkdistrict.org.

Chamber Music on the Fox: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at First Congregational Church, 256 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Featuring a spotlight on the French horn in its first concert of the year, with works by Beethoven and Brahms, as well as Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout,” performed by a string quartet. $25 or $15 for students and seniors. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Pandemonium Strings: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Music, circus and variety show combining stunts, acrobatics and music mashups. $49-$79. desplainestheatre.com.

“Songs of the Season’s Magic”: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Choral, solo and ensemble performance by the Campanella Children’s Choir. The after party includes music, food and refreshments. $15-$25. campanellacenter.com.

Sistas Who Kill: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. The true crime podcast live. Tickets start at $39.50. thaliahallchicago.com.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Features over 50 farmers, food purveyors and artisans, and live music, food trucks, kids’ entrepreneur booth and more. Free admission. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Alba Quartet: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. In honor of Mozart’s birthday, the Alba Quartet presents a program of his music, paired with insights into his life and times. Free. Register at glenviewpl.org.

Thomas Lowery Group Jazz Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 Elm St., Prospect Heights. The trio performs standards and favorites from the Great American Songbook. Free. phpl.info.

Spheres Bubble Show: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. A comedic and mysterious fusion of art, science and magic featuring bubbles and foam wafting over the audience, bubble sculptures and more. $25-$30. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Ana Everling Quartet: Eastern European Roots: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. The quartet performs original compositions, with modern arrangements and improvised sound. Free. skokielibrary.info.

Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour: 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. The Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor and NAACP award-winner performs. $105-$200. jamusa.com.

Pandemonium Strings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Music, circus and variety show combining stunts, acrobatics and music mashups. $49-$79. arcadalive.com.

Civic Fellows Chamber Concert: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A contemporary chamber music concert curated and performed by the Civic Fellows, featuring musicians from the Chicago-based Black chamber music collective D-Composed. Free. cso.org.

Music Trivia with Jonah and Sean: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Trivia about music with topics like “Name That Composer” or “Musical Beef.” Free. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Monday, Jan. 13

Speed Rack Chicago: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. A global high-speed bartending competition with proceeds going to breast cancer education, prevention and research. $25. thaliahallchicago.com.

“I’m Spiritual, D@mmit!”: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Emmy-award-winning Chicago journalist Jenniffer Weigel in an evening of storytelling and inspiration that follows her life from a skeptical journalist to a spiritual adventurist. $20. wayfarertheaters.com.

After Hours Film Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. A screening of “Exhibiting Forgiveness,” starring André Holland and Andra Day, with music by organist David Rhodes starting 30 minutes before the screening. A discussion will follow the film. $7-$11. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Live in the Lobby: Michal Lupa: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles. Pianist Michal Lupa will perform. Free. scpld.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Petra van Nuis and Andy Brown will perform “A Jazzy New Year, Songs to Ring in 2025” on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire. Daily Herald file photo

“A Jazzy New Year, Songs to Ring in 2025”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Jazz vocalist Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown perform classic jazz favorites. Free, but registration is required. vapld.info.

Singo: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3D Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Combining singing and bingo. 3dsideouts.com.

“Into the Woods”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 15-18, at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton. The Tony Award-winning musical about storybook characters facing the consequences of their actions. $15.93-$20.06. wheaton.edu.

Irish Session: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson St., Naperville. A casual gathering of musicians playing traditional Irish music on their traditional Irish instruments. Free. wsirish.org/irishsession.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Debra Ann Miller portrays mystery novelist Agatha Christie in “Agatha Christie: A Body of Evidence” on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rolling Meadows Library. Courtesy of Debra Ann Miller

“Agatha Christie: A Body of Evidence”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows. Debra Ann Miller portrays Agatha Christie in 1950 as she accompanies her archaeologist husband to Iran. Free. Register at rmlib.org.

“Duluth: An Improvised Midwest Murder”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. Each week, the cast of Duluth will improvise a story of murder, malfeasance and mayhem set against the backdrop of an audience member’s hometown. $15. ioimprov.com.

“Fun Home”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 16 through March 2, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The moving story of seeing one’s parents through adult eyes based on Alison Bechdel’s critically acclaimed graphic novel. $20-$85. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Ongoing

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 12, at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Feb. 2 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. 90-minute sessions. Free, but tickets are required. Skate rentals: $16 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday and holidays. chicago.gov.

“It's All Fun and Games: Historic Toys of Evanston” Exhibition: 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Feb. 9 at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Holiday exhibition celebrating Evanston’s iconic contributions to the toy industry, including Tinkertoys, the game of “Operation” and “Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots.” $10, free for members and kids younger than 12. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

Disney's “Frozen” the Broadway Musical: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 19, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The Disney fairy tale reimagined for the stage. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.

Ice Skating at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park: Various hours and dates through Jan. 26 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Skating is free. Bring skates or rent them on-site for $8. A schedule of ice-skating hours is at parkwaybankpark.com.