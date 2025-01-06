Two teens charged in Lake County shooting that injured two women

Jonathan Garcia

Two teenagers — an adult and a juvenile — are charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Sunday that injured two women in Lake County.

Jonathan Garcia, 18, of the 1300 block of Judge Place in Waukegan in charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies.

A 16-year-old from Waukegan is facing the same charges, according to a Lake County sheriff’s office press release.

Garcia is due in court today and prosecutors are seeking to hold him in jail until trial, authorities said.

The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center and is awaiting a hearing to determine if they will be held pending trial as well.

Firearms and ammunition recovered from a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Sunday that injured two women in Lake County. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

The pair were arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase following a shooting in Beach Park.

Two women were driving home from a North Chicago bar at about 2 a.m. when the suspects pulled up next to them and opened fire. One woman was struck in the eye and the other in the leg, authorities said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A short time after the shooting the suspect vehicle was spotted by multiple officers before finally being disabled by a Zion officer using a tire deflation device. The car crashed in a heavily wooded area in Zion, and the suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.