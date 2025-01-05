advertisement
News

Four hospitalized after crash in Lake in the Hills

Posted January 05, 2025 8:26 am
Shaw Local News Network

A person was flown to a hospital and three others also hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lake in the Hills.

Huntley Fire Protection District first responders were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Algonquin and Lakewood roads at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the district.

Crews found a two-vehicle, head-on crash when they arrived. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, officials said, and two additional Huntley ambulances responded to the scene.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital helipad and then flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said.

Three others also were transported to area hospitals.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour to assist with patient care and help with cleanup, and the Lake in the Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

