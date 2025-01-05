advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Accidental shooting injures man in Oakwood Hills

Posted January 05, 2025 8:33 am
Shaw Local News Network

A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in Oakwood Hills, authorities said.

Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said the district responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Fawn Ridge Drive about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A police officer already on the scene had secured a tourniquet to control bleeding from a gunshot wound to a man’s lower extremity, Vucha said. The wound was accidental and self-inflicted, he added.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and continued to render medical aid. Due the severity of the man’s injury, emergency crews requested a medical helicopter.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Northwestern McHenry Hospital helipad then flown by Mercyhealth REACT to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford “for advanced medical treatment of his serious injuries,” Vucha said.

The Oakwood Hills Police Department is investigating the shooting.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Cary FPD Communities Fire Protection Districts News Oakwood Hills
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company