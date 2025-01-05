Accidental shooting injures man in Oakwood Hills

A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in Oakwood Hills, authorities said.

Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said the district responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Fawn Ridge Drive about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A police officer already on the scene had secured a tourniquet to control bleeding from a gunshot wound to a man’s lower extremity, Vucha said. The wound was accidental and self-inflicted, he added.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and continued to render medical aid. Due the severity of the man’s injury, emergency crews requested a medical helicopter.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Northwestern McHenry Hospital helipad then flown by Mercyhealth REACT to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford “for advanced medical treatment of his serious injuries,” Vucha said.

The Oakwood Hills Police Department is investigating the shooting.