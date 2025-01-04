advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested in string of lottery ticket thefts across DuPage County

Posted January 04, 2025 4:57 pm
Christopher Placek
 

A Wheaton man was denied pretrial release Saturday following his arrest Friday on charges of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores throughout DuPage County.

Yonas Beyene, 37, of the 2000 block of West Roosevelt Road, made his initial court appearance after being charged with felony counts of continuing financial crimes enterprise, burglary and retail theft.

Authorities said Beyene is a suspect in the theft of lottery tickets over the past three months in Elmhurst, Addison, Winfield, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Oakbrook Terrace and Lombard. Before his arrest Friday in Villa Park, he had three outstanding warrants for theft of lottery tickets, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

In the most recent case, Elmhurst police said the suspect took $730 worth of scratch-off tickets from two containers at the 7-Eleven store at 155 E. First St. at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 22. Police said he entered the store two and a half hours prior, when the store clerk allowed him to remain inside so he could warm up and charge his phone while waiting for a ride.

When the clerk went to the cooler, Beyene reached around to the lottery display, then left with the tickets, DuPage County prosecutors said.

The Elmhurst Police Department’s weekslong investigation culminated in his arrest Friday near a Villa Park motel where officers located him. Villa Park police saw Beyene leave the motel and get into a taxi; officers then made a traffic stop and took him into custody, authorities said.

Beyene is due back in court Jan. 27.

Communities Crime Elmhurst News Villa Park Wheaton
