Schaumburg awaiting formal plans for housing on Loeber property

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/2024 A formal proposal is expected this month for owner-occupied housing on the 33-acre Loeber Farm property at 2014 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg adjacent to Rolling Meadows.

Schaumburg officials this month are anticipating a revised formal proposal by developer Nitti Group LLC for exclusively owner-occupied housing units on the 33-acre Loeber Farm property adjacent to Rolling Meadows.

The proposal is expected to closely mirror a concept plan presented in October for 123 units, including 44 single-family houses, for the site west of Meacham Road and north of Algonquin Road.

Though there’s been no formal review yet by village staff members, the concept initially was viewed more favorably by trustees than the plan that had preceded it with 357 rental units comprising apartments, townhouses and row homes.

The plan commission rejected recommending it by a vote of 6-2 in August, though a formal vote by the village board was delayed until the proposal was officially withdrawn last month.

The revised concept shown in October called for 31 single-family homes on the north side of the creek that runs through the property. The south side would have 13 more single-family homes, as well as 42 two-story townhouse units and 37 three-story row-home units.

A representative of Elmhurst-based Nitti Group could not be reached for comment Friday.

Rolling Meadows residents and city officials harshly criticized the now-withdrawn proposal for rental housing while it was still under consideration in Schaumburg.

Rolling Meadows officials have not yet formally weighed in on October’s concept plan, City Manager Rob Sabo said.

“At this time, we have not sent an updated letter on the new proposal,” he added. “We are evaluating the new proposal at this time based on what has been publicly shared by the village thus far.”