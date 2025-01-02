Ramzy’s Italian Steak House to replace The Local Kitchen & Tap in Schaumburg

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Ramzy's Italian Steak House is expected to replace the recently closed The Local Kitchen & Tap at 1140 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg in the coming months.

Just days after the closure of The Local Kitchen & Tap in Schaumburg, plans already are maturing to replace it at 1140 E. Higgins Road with Ramzy’s Italian Steak House.

The new venture is a collaboration between Akeel Ramzanali, who has more than 20 years of experience in the fast-food industry, and Matthew Doudalis, who brings the experience of running a gourmet restaurant after years of managing Francesca’s in St. Charles, according Jack Buttitta, managing broker for Elite Realty Management & Investments.

The new partnership not only will operate the restaurant but, unlike the previous few tenants, also own the building.

“It looks like we’re steaming forward on the project,” Buttitta said. “We just had a couple of glitches with the appraisals that we’ve gotten over now. It’ll be a feather in the cap of the community.”

The building will be refreshed to reflect its new identity. Between the physical work and the pending financial transaction, the restaurant could open in two or three months without further complications, Buttitta said.

The menu will include steak, pasta, salads, grilled fish and desserts. A liquor license has been applied for pending the closing on the property.

While The Local closed last weekend only a few months past its second anniversary, prior restaurants on the site enjoyed significantly longer runs, according to both Buttitta and Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank.

The original operator was Damon’s Grill, which was succeeded by a McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant. A Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery was in its ninth year when it closed down during the pandemic and didn’t return.

The current building owner has leased the site to all of them since at least McCormick & Schmick’s, Buttitta said.

But his clients have a strong desire to own the property themselves.

“They have no reservations that this is going to be the place to go,” he added.

Ramzanali’s current businesses include some Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dunkin’ locations, Buttitta said.

Doudalis and Ramzanali could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.