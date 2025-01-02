How taxpayers can stay in touch with District 57 during Westbrook, Lincoln construction

Lincoln Middle School Principal Eric Larson and architects meet with Lincoln students during a focus group to gather their insights for designing the new Lincoln Middle School. Courtesy of Mount Prospect Elementary District 57

Mount Prospect Elementary School District 57 convinced voters to approve an $85 million referendum in November.

Since its passage, the school district has tried to update taxpayers as construction is underway, including building a replacement for the 75-year-old Lincoln Middle School and putting an addition on the Westbrook School for Young Learners.

The addition is crucial for the district, since it must meet the state mandate for full-day kindergarten by the 2027-28 school year.

Total cost of the work is $97.1 million. The district is using $12.1 million of its reserves and the remaining cost is covered with funds generated by the tax hike approved in November.

To keep the public in the loop about project timelines, financial information and other information, the district has launched a dedicated webpage at d57.org.

The district has also formed an 11-member steering committee consisting of staff and parents. The group will keep an eye on the design and construction process, attending regular meetings and providing input.

In addition, focus groups involving a wide range of stakeholders, including middle school students, special education teachers, science teachers, teaching assistants, custodians and physical education teachers, are sharing insights about design needs.

Lincoln Middle School Principal Eric Larson and architects from the firm STR met with Lincoln students during one recent focus group.

“The focus groups have been incredibly insightful and exciting,” said Jason Kaiz, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “The creativity, vision and practical ideas brought forward by our stakeholders are shaping what will ultimately be incredible spaces for our students and staff.”

The district distributed surveys to various community groups to gather feedback on construction logistics, such as start and stop times, staging areas, noise levels and traffic congestion.

“We are so grateful to our community for their support,” said Superintendent Mary Gorr. “It is tremendously exciting to see this work get underway. These projects will benefit our students, staff and the entire Mount Prospect community for generations to come. Together, we are truly building brighter futures.”