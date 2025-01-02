3rd person charged in carjacking at movie theater

A third person has been charged in connection with a carjacking Dec. 29 outside a movie theater in Addison.

Jair Delgado

Jair Delgado, 19, of the 500 block of West Main Street in Bensenville, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to DuPage County court records.

Judge Anne Therieau Hayes denied pretrial release for Delgado Jan. 1, citing concerns about his access to guns and the random nature of the victims.

He and two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, are accused of approaching a man and woman as they were getting out of their vehicle in the Marcus Cinema parking lot. One of the three pointed a gun at the woman, who had begun taking video of the attack on her phone, according to authorities.

The three were arrested, after a car chase, on an exit ramp at I-290 and First Avenue near Maywood. Authorities said they found three handguns, one with a switch to make it fully automatic and another with an extended magazine loaded with 23 bullets, inside the car they were in.

The two juveniles appeared in court Dec. 30, where Judge Chantelle Porter ordered they be detained until their next court appearance, which is Thursday.

Delgado is due back in court Jan. 25.

Court records indicate Delgado is also awaiting trial on a 2023 case, where he was charged with aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and aggravated battery in a public place. He is accused of beating a 68-year-old man who was trying to break up a fight Nov. 1, 2023, in The Hideaway Cafe and Lounge in Bensenville.