Dining out: Downtown Elgin favorite under new ownership, Illinois craft beer promo and more

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin Public House opened in 2007. Owner Greg Shannon said he’s had interest from a couple of potential buyers after announcing his retirement.

A favorite of downtown Elgin diners will start the new year with new owners as Elgin Public House closes temporarily during the transition. In Clarendon Hills a restaurant is celebrating its third birthday, and you can support Illinois craft brewers even if you’re participating in Dry January.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin Public House owner Greg Shannon put his longtime downtown eatery up for sale in order to retire. The restaurant at 219 E. Chicago St. is temporarily closed and will reopen under new ownership.

New owner for downtown Elgin favorite

The Elgin Public House announced on its social media pages that it is temporarily closed for an ownership change.

EPH owner Greg Shannon put the downtown staple up for sale in early 2024, saying it was time for him to retire.

“The mind and the heart are willing, but the body is tired,” he said in a March interview.

Shannon posted a thank you video for patrons Monday.

“It’s been a wild, fantastic, incredible ride … and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” he said.

The post said the restaurant, which opened at 219 E. Chicago St. in 2007, will keep the same menu and recipes. The closure began Dec. 30.

Support Illinois craft beer brewers by participating in the My Illinois Beer Fridge contest. Courtesy of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild

Plans for post-Dry January

With Dry January gaining popularity, it’s not surprising that the first month of the year is traditionally weak for sales of craft beer, according to the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. To boost sales while respecting those who choose to cut back on alcohol consumption in January, they’re holding the third annual My Illinois Beer Fridge competition to encourage Illinois beer fans to visit their favorite breweries and retailers to stock up on local brews.

Here’s how it works: During the month of January, stock a beer fridge with Illinois beer or any nonalcoholic options being brewed locally, then snap a photo and post it to social media, tagging Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, an Illinois brewery represented in the fridge and adding #MyILBeerFridge. Each week, the owner of the most exciting, dynamic Illinois beer fridge will win a $50 gift card to the brewery they tagged in their post.

The competition runs Jan. 3-30, with the weekly entry period beginning at 12:01 a.m. Fridays and closing at 11:59 p.m. Thursdays. The weekly winner will be notified on Mondays.

Happy birthday

Il Mio in Clarendon Hills is celebrating its third birthday Jan. 7. The Italian restaurant, which features recipes inspired by the owners’ family dinners and holiday get-togethers, will host a celebration with live music, birthday cocktail specials and a curated lineup of fan-favorite dishes returning to the menu. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Cupitol The Restaurant recently opened in Skokie’s Old Orchard shopping center. Courtesy of Cupitol

New spot to dine while you shop

Cupitol The Restaurant recently opened in Skokie’s Westfield Old Orchard shopping center.

The concept is an expansion of Cupitol Coffee & Eatery, which has locations in Evanston and Chicago, and is known for its European-roasted coffee, fresh-baked goods and daytime fare.

The new restaurant adds an evening dining experience to the mix with a fusion of European and local flavors made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The new night menu, which features pistachio pesto linguine and a 12-ounce prime New York strip steak, is complemented by a selection of fine wines and handcrafted cocktails.

Reservations are available through OpenTable.

• Email dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.