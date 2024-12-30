advertisement
News

Huntley woman dies after Christmas morning crash in Addison

Posted December 30, 2024 3:47 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A 61-year-old Huntley woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a Christmas morning crash in Addison.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday identified the woman as Karen Davis. Her death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

Addison police said the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

Witnesses reported Davis’ vehicle was headed north on Villa Avenue just south of Lake Street when it veered into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and left road, crashing into a utility pole and junction box. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Davis was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was pronounced dead Friday, according to the medical examiner’s report.

