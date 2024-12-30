‘The greatest former president’: Chicago area pays tribute to Jimmy Carter

President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a neighborhood meeting in Addison during his 1980 reelection campaign. AP file photo

Chicago-area admirers of Jimmy Carter are paying tribute to the former president and humanitarian, who died Sunday.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Communications Director Erin Holmes met Carter in 2014 when the former president spoke at a Publicity Club of Chicago awards ceremony.

Then a spokesperson for Northwest Suburban High School District 214 and a member of the club, Holmes chatted briefly with Carter during a VIP gathering. Holmes recalled telling Carter how he was featured in the baby book her mother created as the man who was president when she was born.

“He chuckled,” said Holmes, of Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove resident Erin Holmes, right, met former President Jimmy Carter at a 2014 function. Holmes is communications director for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Courtesy of Erin Holmes

Holmes fondly remembers how Carter clutched her hand during their conversation. And when she told him about her work, he seemed genuinely interested, Holmes said.

“He struck me as spry and happy to be there and joyful to talk to people,” Holmes said.

President Jimmy Carter answers a question during a campaign stop in Addison in 1980. AP file photo

Former Addison resident Keith Nelms recalled meeting Carter when the then-president was running for reelection in 1980. Carter stopped in Addison for a gathering with supporters at the home of supporter Hubert J. “Bud” Loftus, who would go on to serve in the state House.

Nelms remembers seeing the presidential motorcade and shaking Carter’s hand.

“(It’s) a memory I will always treasure,” Nelms wrote on Facebook. Loftus died in 1995.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat whose 5th District includes much of the Northwest suburbs, praised Carter for championing environmental issues and helping to orchestrate the Camp David Accords that led to lasting peace between Israel and Egypt.

But Carter’s greatest accomplishments, Quigley said, came after he left office.

“While his electoral defeat may have crushed a lesser man, President Carter only redoubled his efforts to serve the public, becoming in the process the greatest former president our nation has ever known,” Quigley said in a prepared statement. “His work, alongside former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at the Carter Center, with Habitat for Humanity, and his successful two-decade-long effort to eradicate the Guinea worm made him the epitome of a public servant.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville also praised Carter.

“His leadership forged a vision for America that centered around promoting human rights, morality, and international peace and stability,” Foster said in a statement shared on social media. “The moral position of our nation is far stronger thanks to his time in office.”

Former President Jimmy Carter came to Oak Brook in 2009 to dedicate a statue his organization, The Carter Foundation, had given to Lions Clubs International. Daily Herald File Photo/2009

Politicians including President-elect Jimmy Carter, front center, U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy and Illinois Gov. Dan Walker attended the funeral of Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in December 1976. Daily Herald File Photo/1976