Things to do Jan. 3-9: Kevin Hart, Frosty Fest, Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show and more

Kevin Hart performs his new show, “Acting My Age,” Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3-5, at the Chicago Theatre. AP, September 2024

Before Friday

Christmas Around the World & Holidays of Lights: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Monday, Jan. 6, at The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays representing holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. For tickets, see msichicago.org.

Photographing Frank Lloyd Wright: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 2-5, at the Driehaus Museum, 50 E. Erie St., Chicago. Exhibition of the photography of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. $20 for adults; $15 for seniors; $10 for students with ID; free for kids 12 and younger, active military with ID and museum members. driehausmuseum.org.

Morton Arboretum’s Illumination: Tree Lights runs through Saturday, Jan. 4, in Lisle. Daily Herald file photo

Illumination: Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See 17 displays of lights set to music highlighting the beauty of trees in winter along a 1-mile, ADA-accessible, paved path. Roast marshmallows for s’mores and enjoy a hot seasonal beverage from the concession tents along the trail. Tickets: mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take a nighttime stroll through illuminated displays. $32 for members, $34 for nonmembers for adults; $17/$19 for kids 3-12 in advance; $37/$39 for adults, $22/$24 for kids the day of. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

ZooLights: Time slots start at 4:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences. $7-$10. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Light of Christmas Drive Thru: 5-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 5, at Guaranteed Rate Field, 3326 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago. Stay in your car and embark on a journey through over a million synchronized lights that dance to the sounds of the season. Tickets start at $31.99 per car. lightofchristmas.com/locations/chicago.

Nights of Lights: Through Sunday, Jan. 5, in Adams Park, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton. Featuring over 55,000 bulbs lighting the trees and an animated light display at the fountain. DowntownWheaton.com.

Friday, Jan. 3

Winter Olympics in Waukegan: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Belvidere Recreation Center, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Sports, games and crafts sponsored by the Waukegan Park District. Register at waukeganparks.org.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age: 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3-5, at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Stand-up comedy. Tickets start at $156.50. msg.com/the-chicago-theatre/

Brewaoke Fridays: 9 p.m. Fridays starting, Jan. 3, at Black Lung Brewing Company, 115 Nippersink Road, Fox Lake. Karaoke with drink specials. blacklungbrewing.com.

Saturday, Jan. 4

The Home Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Talk to home improvement professionals and vendors. Advance registration is required; admission is free with registration. ilhomeshows-de.com.

The Gurnee Park District’s Frosty Fest includes sleigh rides, games and more Saturday, Jan. 4, at Viking Park in Gurnee. Courtesy of the Gurnee Park District

Frosty Fest: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Outdoor sleigh rides, games, crafts, no ice “ice skating” and more. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Illinois Bridal & Wedding Expo: 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Meet wedding professionals and vendors, and get help finding the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination and more. Free passes available in advance; $10 at the door. bridalshowsil-de.com.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Winter Wedding Expo: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Parkway by the Lake Banquets, 25212 W. Lake Shore Drive, Ingleside, and Sunday, Jan. 12, at McHenry County College, 8900 Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. Wedding vendors, decor ideas, food tasting and more. Free. parkwaybanquetsil.com/upcoming-expos.

The Alba Quartet: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the St. Charles Public Library Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles. Sunday Concert Series features the music of Mozart and his contemporaries interspersed with facts about the composer and his life. scpld.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Women’s Jazz Festival: 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 7-11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Each day begins with a $10 Happy Hour show at 4 p.m., followed by an evening show with two acts at 7:30 p.m. The lineup includes: Alyssa Allgood at 4 p.m. and Katie Ernst and Brooklynn Skye at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7; Margaret Murphy Brown and her band at 4 p.m. and Judy Roberts and Bobbi Wilsyn at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8; the Jeannie Tanner Quartet at 4 p.m. and JoAnn Daughtery and Sarah Marie Young at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Elaine Dame and her band at 4 p.m. and Typhanie Monique and Alysha Monique and the Family Divine at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10; and a happy hour group led by Julia Danielle at 4 p.m. and bands led by Marion Mallard and Tammy McCann at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Festival passes are $190-$240; $50 for students. heynonny.com.

Silent Film Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. See the 1925 Buster Keaton film “Go West.” Live accompaniment provided by organist Jay Warren. $10. arcadalive.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

A girl fishes at the Huck Finn Trout Pond during a previous Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, which this year runs Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 8-11, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Courtesy of the National Marine Manufacturers Association

Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show: 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Features hundreds of boats for sale from dealers and the latest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves. Try stand-up paddleboarding, Bumper Boats and the Huck Finn Trout Pond. Plus, live music, island-inspired cocktails and mocktails, beach games and more at the Discover Boating Beach Club. Get tips, tricks and DIY advice at Fred’s Shed and more. $13 in advance, $15 at the door for adults, free for kids 12 and younger and active military with ID. chicagoboatshow.com.

Kickin It with Carol: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3D Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Pop dance and country line dancing lessons. 3dsideouts.com.

Do Not Submit — Lake Forest: 7:15-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Storytelling open mic. All are welcome to speak or simply listen. Arrive at 7:15 to sign up for a spot; participants will have up to seven minutes to present any personal story or fiction they’d like. Free. gortoncenter.org.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Victoria Granacki will discuss her father Leon and his book, “An Artist Goes to War: Leon Granacki in the South Pacific WWII,” at the Des Plaines History Center’s monthly Coffee Talk on Thursday, Jan. 9. Courtesy of the Des Plaines History Center

Coffee Talk: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Victoria Granacki, daughter of World War II veteran and Chicago native Leon Granacki, will discuss her father and his book, “An Artist Goes to War: Leon Granacki in the South Pacific WWII,” at the Des Plaines History Center’s monthly Coffee Talk. Free; donations appreciated. Register at (847) 391-5399 or contact@desplaineshistory.org. desplaineshistory.org.

Steve Dolinsky will discuss his new book, “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City,” in a virtual event sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present on Thursday, Jan. 9. Daily Herald file photo

Chicago Pizza Past, Present and Future with Steve Dolinsky: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present, Steve Dolinsky, Food Guy reporter at NBC 5, will discuss his new book, “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City,” about the styles, locales and people that make Chicago a prime destination for pizza. Registration required. Free. illinoislibrariespresent.com.

Ongoing

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 12 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of holiday flowers. epd.org.

“It's All Fun and Games: Historic Toys of Evanston” Exhibition: 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Feb. 9 at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Holiday exhibition celebrating Evanston’s iconic contributions to the toy industry, including Tinkertoys, the game of “Operation” and “Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots.” $10, free for members and kids younger than 12. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

Ice Skating at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park: Various hours and dates through Jan. 26 at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Skating is free. Bring skates or rent them on-site for $8. A schedule of ice-skating hours is at parkwaybankpark.com.