Detention hearing delayed again for Geneva murder suspect

The pretrial detention hearing for Geneva murder suspect Alejandro Cota was delayed again Monday, so his defense attorneys can have more time to prepare.

The hearing is now set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9, before Kane County Judge Julia Yetter.

Cota, 50, faces four counts of first-degree murder alleging he killed Christina Chavira and 13-year-old Damien Chavira in a domestic dispute. The Chaviras were stabbed, authorities say.

Geneva police were called to the home of Cota and the Chaviras around 8 p.m. Thursday. Christina Chavira was pronounced dead at an unnamed hospital. Damien Chavira died early Friday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, officials said.

Yetter was assigned the case Monday, after Cota’s attorney asked for a different judge than the one initially assigned.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, who is prosecuting the case, declined to answer questions about the relationship between the victims and the defendant. She also declined comment on who called 911 or if there had been previous police calls to the address for domestic incidents. She said she could not do so until after the detention hearing is held.

A GoFundMe.com campaign has been established to pay for funeral expenses for the Chaviras, and to support Christina Chavira’s daughter.

According to the fundraising page, Christina Chavira leaves behind a daughter.

“This has impacted so many people, family, and friends,” fundraiser organizers wrote. “Also, her son’s friends have to understand what has happened.”