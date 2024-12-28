Geneva murder suspect makes first court appearance

A Geneva man, accused of fatally stabbing two people in a domestic-violence case, will remain in jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Alejandro Cota, 50, of the 2700 block of Emma’s Way, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He appeared in Kane County’s first-appearance court Saturday morning. His case was continued to Sunday morning, when prosecutors will argue for denying pretrial release.

He is accused of killing Christina Chavira and a 13-year-old boy. The boy’s name was not listed in the charging documents. No other details about the incident were discussed.

However, the Cook County medical examiner’s office daily reports list the victim as being Damien Chavira, of the same Emma’s Way address. He died early Friday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the examiner’s report.

Kane County Judge William Engerman advised Cota that because he is accused of killing more than one person, he could be sentenced to natural life in prison if convicted.

Cota told the judge he is a self-employed carpenter.

Police said they were called to a townhouse in the 2700 block of Emma’s Way around 8 p.m. Thursday and found the two victims. They were taken to several hospitals, according to a news release from Geneva police, who described the incident as domestic in nature.