The Local Kitchen & Tap in Schaumburg closes after two years
The Local Kitchen & Tap restaurant in Schaumburg abruptly announced its closure on social media Monday, a little more than two years after it replaced a shuttered Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery.
The Local at 1140 E. Higgins Road touted its use of local vendors in its dishes and drinks — including bakeries, farmers, brew houses and distilleries.
Its building had been vacant for more than two years by the time The Local opened for business.
Tilted Kilt announced its permanent closure in June 2020, about three months into the COVID-19 pandemic. It had replaced a McCormick and Schmick's Seafood Restaurant in 2011. Damon's Grill was the original tenant of the building.
