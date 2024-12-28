Lisle honors resident for helping fellow veterans in need through renaming of his street

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Don Smith, post commander of Lisle VFW Post 5696, under street sign, speaks with Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak as attendees start to gather for the dedication of Smith’s block of Cascade Drive in his name.

Lisle officials, first responders, friends and neighbors were on hand Saturday morning as the community gathered to see selfless veteran and volunteer Don Smith honored with the renaming of the block he’s lived on for 33 years.

The man, who secured more than $600,000 in materials through the Home Depot Veterans Grant Foundation and inspired hundreds of fellow volunteers for about 14 humanitarian projects over the past 15 years, became emotional as he spoke before the sign was revealed designating his stretch of Cascade Drive as Honorary Donald B. Smith Way.

“I served in Vietnam a little over 16 months,” said the now 80-year-old commander for the Lisle VFW Ross Bishop Post 5696. “It was by far the worst time of my life. My thought process was that I would give back. It took me about four decades to find a vendor that would help me do what I wanted to do.”

That vendor was Home Depot. And through numerous local restaurants, he received breakfast and lunch donations that created a virtual “Taste of Lisle” that made helping on the projects as fun for others as it was for him.

“It was a hook I used to get volunteers,” he said.

In addition to needed improvements for the homes of veterans, other projects have included the Lisle Cemetery, Lisle Station Museum, a veterans’ park at Benedictine University, the Lisle Veterans Memorial, and upgrades to the VFW hall.

Mayor Chris Pecak outlined Smith’s life and career that led from his birth in Westchester to his connections with both the Lisle community and Home Depot.

“I’ve known Don about eight, nine, 10 years now,” Pecak said. “He’s just been a great friend. He’s always ready to help wherever need arises. Some of his earlier projects were for veterans who’d had to live in dilapidated housing. (The projects) never would have happened without him.”

Smith said his wife of 54 years, Barbara, deserved a great deal of the credit herself for typing up all the paperwork for the grant funding while he focused on the construction side. He also thanked Pecak and his mayoral predecessor, Joe Broda, for the village support they brought.

While all those present for the ceremony made it clear what Smith had meant to the community, he in turn spoke of how Saturday’s gesture of recognition had affected him.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “It shows that people care what other people do.”